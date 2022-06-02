While Prince William's Waterworks Waterpark in Dale City opened in time for the Memorial Day weekend, the county’s largest waterpark – Splashdown Waterpark in Manassas – won’t open for at least two more weeks due to a lack of lifeguards.
The county needs to hire and train more lifeguards for the 13-acre waterpark to open as scheduled on Thursday, June 16, said Amir Wenrich, assistant director of marketing for Prince William County’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department.
“The county is aggressively recruiting lifeguards and has streamlined the hiring process,” Wenrich said.
Starting hourly pay for Splashdown lifeguards will be $13.78 this season, which is $2.50 more than the job paid last year. Lifeguards average about 30 hours of work per week, Wenrich said.
The county is holding a lifeguard hiring event at Splashdown Waterpark this Saturday, June 4. Applicants who pass a swimming test will receive on-the-spot job interviews and likely an immediate offer, Wenrich said.
Lifeguards must be 15 years old by June 26 in addition to passing the prerequisite swimming test. The test includes a 100-yard swim (breaststroke or freestyle), a 1-minute tread without the use of hands, and a brick-retrieval from the deepest part of the pool.
The county is once again offering free training to those who are not yet certified lifeguards. The training is about two days of in-person instruction conducted over the weekends, Wenrich said.
“We pay for them to become fully licensed. It’s a lifelong skill they can possess,” he added.
Wenrich said that it has been difficult to recruit enough lifeguards due to staffing shortages in the service industry. He said these shortages have been happening nationwide and Prince William has not escaped the trend.
Being a lifeguard is a “great first job” because it offers team-building experience, builds responsibility, and lifeguards get to work at pools all summer, Wenrich said.
Those interested in applying to be a lifeguard can visit https://swimtest.pwcparksjobs.com/ to learn more and schedule a swim test.
