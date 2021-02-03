The Prince William Board of County Supervisors unanimously approved a special use permit to expand Dar Al Noor mosque Wednesday morning and directed staff to begin work on adding a new traffic light in the area.
The vote took place after more than six hours of public comment and debate. Nearly 100 county residents participated in public comment time. The majority spoke in favor of the expansion and about the need to accommodate the mosque’s growing congregation and its contributions to the community at-large.
Around 20 people spoke against the expansion over concerns about its potential traffic impacts along Hoadly Road.
The board approved the special use permit after much deliberation at 4:15 a.m. and with the added restriction that the expansion cannot receive an occupancy permit until after Feb. 3, 2022.
The motion to delay the mosque’s occupancy permit was made by Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles. She said she requested the condition to get a head start on traffic light with the aim of having it in operation before the expansion is complete. It is unclear whether the restriction will impact the construction timeline.
The special use permit will allow the mosque to expand its footprint from 12,000 to 88,276 square feet and add about 450 new parking spaces to its parking lot. It will also increase vehicle trips from 1,761 to 6,250 per day, but only on Fridays, according to county staff.
The expansion will add a new prayer hall, administrative offices, a multi-purpose banquet hall, a youth and senior center, meeting rooms, play areas, childcare and a private school with associated administrative offices, auditorium and a medical clinic. The building will be 60 feet tall with an 80-foot minaret, a tower typically built into or adjacent to a mosque.
The board’s discussion largely revolved around how best to mitigate traffic concerns. To alleviate the concerns, county officials said staff had worked with the mosque’s leadership to create an extensive traffic management plan. That includes having a dedicated worker who will respond to traffic complaints from area residents and coordinate with county police to control traffic during Friday services.
It also includes the mosque’s contribution of $51,000 toward the new traffic light, which is estimated to cost $850,000. The contribution, about 6% of the total cost of the traffic light, reflects the portion of traffic estimated to be directly attributed to the Dal Al Noor mosque.
County police already work with the mosque during its Friday services to control traffic during peak hours. Even if a new traffic light is created, the police will continue to control traffic during Friday services and holidays under its traffic-management plan. Assistant Police Chief Col. Jarad Phelps said the police will also ramp up their efforts to stop mosque congregants from illegally parking in surrounding neighborhoods, an issue brought up by several residents who live nearby.
Vega asked for several additional concessions that were rejected by the applicant during the meeting, including removing the school and daycare center from the special use permit to be approved at a later date and reducing the size of the prayer hall. Vega said that her aim in requesting those conditions was to find common ground and to meet “the neighbors in the middle.”
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
