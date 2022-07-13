Opponents of a controversial proposal to allow data centers in Prince William County’s protected “rural crescent” have launched a second recall effort, this time targeting the county’s top elected official: Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler.
In a Tuesday, July 12 press conference held outside the James J. McCoart Administration Building, members of the nonprofit Coalition to Protect Prince William County announced a recall petition accusing Wheeler, D-At Large, of neglecting her duty and misusing her office by voting on tax rates and land-use applications related to data centers while holding personal investments in several technology companies with ties to the high-tech facilities.
Wheeler did not respond to a July 12 email seeking comment on the recall effort.
Concerns about Wheeler’s financial investments in technology firms involved in data centers have been voiced in recent weeks by opponents of the Prince William Digital Gateway – a controversial proposal to open the county’s rural crescent to a major data center complex along Pageland Lane and adjacent to the Manassas National Battlefield Park.
On her most recent financial disclosure form, filed in January, Wheeler listed a total of about $1.4 to $8.5 million in stock and mutual fund investments. Of that, between $185,000 and $900,000 were investments in companies with some connection to data centers. (Wheeler’s exact investments are not disclosed because the form lists investments in ranges – such as $5,000 to $50,000 and $50,000 to $250,000 – rather than precise amounts.)
After two residents questioned her investments during the June 28 board of supervisors meeting, Wheeler issued a statement saying she sold her stock in Blackstone, Inc., which has direct ties to the Prince William Digital Gateway rezonings. Blackstone, Inc. is the parent company of QTS, which operates a data center in Manassas and is one of two data center developers seeking to build data centers in the Pageland Lane corridor. Wheeler held between $50,000 and $250,000 in shares in the company.
In her statement, Wheeler said she sold the stock not because she believes it violated Virginia’s conflict of interest law, but rather to address residents’ concerns about financial impropriety as the county board considers major land-use decisions involving data centers in the coming months.
“While my ownership of this stock did not rise to the level of a conflict of interest as defined by the state statute – and in no way would have affected my evaluation of any projects before the board – to put to rest any doubt in the minds of anyone who has a concern, my husband and I have divested ourselves of any interest in the Blackstone Fund,” the statement said.
Those behind the recall effort said Wheeler’s announcement about selling some of her data center stock was insufficient.
“The damage is done. Wheeler’s past ownership, while she was taking action on the Prince William Digital Gateway and expanding the [data center] overlay can't be undone,” said Elena Schlossberg, executive director of the Coalition to Protect Prince William County, in a press release.
“Citizens refuse to accept 'cookie jar ethics’ of Wheeler and [Supervisor Pete] Candland, who only react when their hand is caught in the cookie jar,” she added.
The effort to recall Wheeler comes two weeks after the same group launched a signature-collecting campaign to recall Candland, R-Gainesville, for his involvement in the Prince William Digital Gateway. Candland and his wife, Robyn, signed a contract in October 2021 to sell their home to data center developer Compass if the county board approves the proposal. Compass submitted an application to rezone 825 acres in the Pageland Lane corridor to allow for new data centers.
Because of his direct involvement in the deal, Candland has been advised by Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth (D) that he must recuse himself from voting on the PW Digital Gateway or any other related issues involving data centers in the area. The petition seeking his recall accuses Candland of misusing his office by taking part in board votes and closed session discussions about issues related to data centers after he signed the contract.
Wheeler told the Prince William Times last week she has not yet sought a formal opinion on whether her personal investments in firms involved in data centers constitute a “personal financial interest” under the Virginia State and Local Government Conflict of Interest Act.
Under the state law, elected officials deemed to have a personal financial interest related to a county transaction, such as a rezoning, must state their interest publicly or recuse themselves from votes under some circumstances. Mark Flynn, an attorney who is an expert in Virginia’s conflict of interest law, said Wheeler’s investments are unlikely to rise to the threshold of a personal financial interest unless she earns more than $5,000 in annual income from a firm directly related to a land-use decision before the board.
At the press conference, recall supporters expressed frustration with Wheeler’s efforts to open the rural crescent for development, which they say will result in industrial and residential sprawl that will change the county’s rural areas and prove detrimental to the Occoquan Reservoir watershed and the environment. They also said they worry the development will trigger the need for unpopular transportation upgrades such as the Bi-County Parkway.
“We see where she has … invested all this money for herself,” said Gary O’Brien, a resident of the Coles District. “We want supervisors who will support the people. There’s been survey after survey that say, overwhelmingly, that Prince William County residents do not want the Bi-County Parkway. They want the rural crescent, and they want to protect the ecology of the nation, for that matter.”
As has been the case for months, several residents spoke both in support and in opposition to the Prince William Digital Gateway during citizens’ time at the July 12 board of supervisors meeting. Those who spoke in favor of the proposal, including some landowners who have signed contracts to sell their land to data center developers, argue that the Pageland Lane corridor is no longer rural and that data centers will generate millions in new tax revenues for county services.
“There’s really no way to preserve something that isn’t here any longer,” said Elizabeth Nelson, who said she lives along Pageland Lane. “…The data centers are the obvious choice to best preserve the green. … Instead of having all of these farms sold off for hundreds of houses.”
Recall hurdles
The group’s effort to unseat both Candland and Wheeler faces considerable hurdles in Virginia law for recalling local elected officials, a process that can take months and is rarely successful. In Virginia, elected officials can only face a recall election if a circuit court judge finds sufficient evidence that they have neglected their duty, misused their office, acted incompetently, or were convicted of a misdemeanor relating to drugs, a sex crime or a hate crime.
To be eligible to be considered by a judge, a recall petition must be signed a number of Prince William County registered voters that equals or exceeds 10% of the number of ballots cast in the last election during which the elected official subject to the recall won his or her seat. Accordingly, the petition seeking to recall Candland must collect at least 1,796 signatures from voters in the Gainesville District, while the petition to recall Wheeler must collect at least 11,209 from Prince William voters countywide.
Meanwhile, the Prince William County Planning Commission is scheduled to have its first work session on the county staff’s draft plan for the Prince William Digital Gateway on Wednesday, July 20.
Bill Wright, a Democrat and former supporter of Wheeler’s who lives in Heritage Hunt and opposes the Prince William Digital Gateway, said the group has so far collected “several hundred” signatures on the petition seeking to recall Candland. Wright said the group plans to work during the remaining summer months to circulate the petitions at various gatherings and events. Heritage Hunt recently approved a request to set up a signature collecting station in its clubhouse, Wright said.
Collecting signatures so far has “been easy,” said Patrick Harders, a Republican and resident of the Gainesville District who said he was a strong supporter of Candland’s before he decided to sell his land for data centers.
“I think a lot of people don’t like the look of corruption… the feel of corruption,” Harders said. Gainesville residents, he said, feel they are not being represented in board decisions about data centers now that Candland has had to recuse himself.
“They say we do need a voice,” Harders said of petition signers. “We need someone who is going to stand up for the Gainesville District.”
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
Chair Wheeler has been begging to be recalled. She is absolutely impervious to any facts, evidence or prudent precautions that stand in the way of advancing her ethically challenged agenda. She has inspired suspicion by inexplicably rejecting reasonable compromises and alternative solutions leaving citizens to wonder what is behind her intractable stances.
Chair Wheeler’s investment in QTS / Blackstone is yet another example of her arrogant tone-deafness and dismissive contempt for her constituents. The size of her investment is irrelevant. It was acquired while she was leading a review process to determine if a company she took a financial interest in was to benefit from the result of her decision.
Even more troubling, County negotiations with QTS / Blackstone were conducted in secret and protected by a non-disclosure agreement. What’s more, our County was deliberately enticing data center development outside the prescribed Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District in contravention of existing County land use policy. It is reasonable to assume the County was participating in these secret discussions in coordination with, and for the direct benefit of, an applicant who had business pending before the County and was reliant upon County approval.
Even if Chair Wheeler’s financial holdings are not deemed significant enough to legally require recusal, they are sufficient to cast further doubt on the objectivity of a process which has already been seriously affected by the financial conflicts of Supervisor Pete Candland. Our government’s ethical lapses and intentional rush to judgment on an environmentally destructive project of unprecedented magnitude have cast a pall over these deliberations and have resulted in profound public skepticism.
Further consideration of the Prince William Digital Gateway should be suspended until a full investigation can be conducted to determine the extent of malfeasance.
Chair Wheeler should resign or be recalled so that our citizens can restore trust and integrity to their county government.
