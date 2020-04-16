As the deadline for finalizing next year’s budget draws closer, Prince William County staff and the board of supervisors are working to scale back County Executive Chris Martino’s proposed budget in anticipation of the economic fallout from the COVID-19 crisis.
Martino presented a new budget to the board Tuesday that, if adopted, would cut $42 million from the spending plan he presented to the board in February. The reductions are driven both by lower tax revenue projections and Board Chair Ann Wheeler’s proposal to maintain the current real estate tax rate of $1.125 per $100 in assessed value due to ongoing economic uncertainty.
But even with the unexpected drop in revenues, the proposed budget will still generate $30 million more than the current budget, Martino said.
“We’ll have more revenues than the current year, but significantly less than what we planned for,” Martino said at the meeting.
Under Martino’s original budget, which proposed a $1.145 real estate tax rate, the average residential tax bill would have increased by about $21 a month, including the fire levy. Under the proposed flat-tax-rate budget, the average residential tax bill will increase by about $15 a month, including the fire levy. The amounts are based on homes assessed at about $387,000.
So, while keeping the tax rate flat saves the average homeowner about $6 a month compared to Martino's proposed tax increase, it means annual revenues for the county government and school system will be millions lower than Martino’s original budget proposed.
At the $1.125 tax rate, the school division would receive $22.7 million less from the county than it would have if the tax rate were increased to $1.145. But even Martino’s original budget fell about $15 million short of what the school division’s budget sought. That means the school board will have to trim about $37.7 million from the budget they approved last month if the supervisors maintain the current $1.125 real estate tax rate.
Meanwhile, the county side of the budget would see a $19.6 million decrease in its general fund budget under a flat tax rate.
As a result, the scaled-back budget Martino presented Tuesday includes wide-ranging cuts that would eliminate 40 planned new full-time public safety positions, including 15 new police positions, and cut proposed 3% pay raises for county employees.
Martino’s revised budget also includes a proposed increase in the county’s computer and peripherals tax, or data center tax, from $1.25 per $100 of assessed value to $1.35. Funds from the tax increase would be used to provide additional revenue for the county’s Social Services and Community Services efforts, Martino said.
Among programs that would receive increased funding are the county’s homelessness prevention program, a peer outreach program for those struggling with opioid addiction and efforts to stock and maintain a community food warehouse in partnership with local nonprofits.
Still to be considered by the board is the advertised increase in the county’s motor vehicle license tax from $24 to $33 for cars and trucks and from $12 to $20 for motorcycles – increases that could provide an additional $3.4 million in revenues, according to Martino.
Wheeler, D-At Large, said in a Tuesday press release that Martino’s proposed budget strikes a balance between protecting taxpayers and funding the county’s essential government services.
“While not as ambitious as we had originally planned, the budget presented today was thoughtfully re-worked in response to the impact of the coronavirus. Just as families and small businesses have reshaped their budgets and routines, so must we,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler said new spending for human services in the county’s proposed budget would be needed to help individuals and families struggling during the pandemic.
“We answer to everyone who lives in Prince William, regardless of the challenges they face, and we refuse to put the most vulnerable among us on the chopping block,” Wheeler said.
GOP supervisors argue for flat-tax-bill
Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, said she could not support any real estate tax increases on county residents in the proposed 2021 budget due to the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis. Although the proposed real estate property tax rate for the county would remain the same, the average annual residential tax bill would still increase by $177, including the fire levy, Vega said.
“Considering the times that we’re experiencing, not just here in the county and the state, but across the nation, I just don’t see how we can raise taxes,” Vega said. “I appreciate the optimism that we’re going to get out of this, but in reality, we really don’t know.”
Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, said she also would not support any tax increases in the budget. Lawson spoke in support of a “flat-tax-bill” budget that would lower the county’s real estate property tax to $1.085 per $100 in assessed value. Under that rate, county residents would pay a tax bill identical to their 2020 bill.
Vega, Lawson and Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, issued a statement last month requesting the county executive create a flat-tax-bill budget proposal; but so far, none has been presented to the board.
“I personally cannot vote for anything on April 28 that has an increase of anything more than a flat tax bill,” Lawson said. “I think that it’s reckless of our board to ask taxpayers during this economic collapse of historic proportions to raise taxes and shift those revenues to a lot of new spending.”
The supervisors will resume their budget discussions today, Thursday, April 16. The board is scheduled to adopt the fiscal year 2021 budget on April 28.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
