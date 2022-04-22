Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler tested positive for COVID-19 "late Wednesday evening," about 24 hours after she attended a public meeting with her fellow supervisors and several community members on Tuesday, April 19.
Wheeler, 61, said Friday she is experiencing “some symptoms, which are manageable.” Wheeler said she has been working from home since testing positive and said via text that she notified people with whom she was in contact prior to testing positive “to the best of my ability per CDC and Prince William County guidelines.”
Wheeler, D-At Large, said she was “fully vaccinated and boosted” but had not yet received her second booster shot. Second booster shots – or fourth shots – were approved for adults ages 50 and older on Tuesday, March 29.
Wheeler’s illness came to light on Friday, April 22, when it prevented her from attending a morning groundbreaking ceremony for the new life sciences and engineering building and planned “Innovation Town Center and University Village” at George Mason University’s Manassas campus, which was first reported by Inside Nova.
“I was disappointed that I couldn’t be at the GMU groundbreaking today, which is a significant milestone and event for Prince William County’s future,” Wheeler said in a text message. “I always say that the GMU campus is a jewel of western Prince William County, and today’s groundbreaking will further cement that importance.”
Wheeler said she does not expect that her quarantine period will require her to miss the upcoming Tuesday, April 26 board of supervisors meeting, where the supervisors’ are expected to take a final vote to approve a $1.48 billion budget for fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1.
The Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that people who test positive for COVID-19 quarantine for “at least five full days” with “day 0” being the day symptoms begin. The guidance says people who test positive can leave quarantine after the fifth day as long as their symptoms are improving and they have been fever-free for 24 hours. Wheeler’s five days in quarantine will expire on Monday, April 25, if Wednesday, April 20 is counted as “day 0.”
The CDC further recommends that people who test positive for COVID-19 wear a mask in public through the 10th day after testing positive.
It’s not clear if any of other supervisors, county staff members or other members of the public who attended the April 19 meeting have since tested positive for COVID-19. According to the CDC, “Current evidence shows that most COVID-19 transmission occurs closer to when symptoms start, generally in the one to two days before and the two to three days after symptoms begin.” For Wheeler, that period could include the April 19 meeting.
“However, spread is still possible for up to 10 days after infection,” the CDC says.
CDC guidelines specify steps that should be taken by people considered “close contacts” to someone who tests positive for COVID-19. A close contact is defined as someone who was within 6 feet of someone who tests positive for COVID-19 for more than 15 minutes over a 24-hour period.
It’s not clear how many people who attended the meeting have been deemed “close contacts.” Wheeler said she notified the people with whom she was in contact prior to testing positive but did not say how many. An email to Prince William County Director of Communications Sherrie Johnson seeking that information was not immediately answered Friday evening.
CDC guidelines vary depending on whether close contacts are “up to date with their vaccinations,” which the CDC defines as having two vaccination shots and a booster when eligible.
Close contacts who are fully vaccinated do not have to quarantine unless they develop symptoms but should get tested within at least five days after being exposed. They should also “wear a well-fitting mask for 10 full days any time they are around others inside their homes or in public,” according to the CDC website.
Close contacts should “not go to places where [they] are unable to wear a well-fitting mask,” the CDC says.
Close contacts who are not fully vaccinated, defined as having a full primary vaccine regimen and a booster, should quarantine for five days, get tested at least five days after being exposed and wear “a well-fitting mask for for 10 full days any time [they] are around others inside [their] home or in public.”
The should also “not go to places where [they] are unable to wear a well-fitting mask,” the CDC says.
