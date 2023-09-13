A final vote on the Prince William Digital Gateway, a massive and controversial data center corridor proposed directly north of Manassas National Battlefield Park, will not be held two days before Thanksgiving, Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At-Large, announced Tuesday.
“I completely agree that the Tuesday before Thanksgiving is not an appropriate time to hear the digital gateway,” Wheeler said during her supervisor’s time at the Sept. 12 board meeting.
The new dates for the required public hearings for both the supervisors and the county planning commission have not yet been released. Wheeler did not immediately respond to an email requesting more information Wednesday morning.
Two data center developers, QTS and Compass Data Centers, are seeking three different rezonings to transform 2,133 acres of homes and farmland into a new technology corridor that could hold as many as 34 new data centers. The area is currently zoned agricultural, a designation that prohibits industrial development and more than one home per 10 acres.
Wheeler set the Nov. 21 hearing date in August following emails exchanged between herself and Antonio J. Calabrese, an attorney for QTS Data Centers. In an op-ed published in the Prince William Times, Wheeler said she was required by law to comply with the developer’s right to have their project heard within one year of the plans’ submission to the county’s planning office.
Supervisor Bob Weir, R-Gainesville, who represents the area where the PW Digital Gateway would be built and opposes the rezonings, is opposing a hearing before the new board members take office in January 2024. Weir argues the one-year deadline should not apply because both QTS and Compass have substantially updated their applications since first submitting them in the summer of 2022.
Calabrese asked the county to schedule public hearings before the planning commission and board of county supervisors “as soon as feasible.”
In her August emails to County Executive Chris Shorter setting the Nov. 21 vote, Wheeler said she would potentially amend the date due to “the vacation schedule of my colleagues and other issues that may arise.”
Wheeler also stated during her supervisor’s time that other calendar amendments will be made such as moving an evening meeting with the General Assembly delegation to a breakfast in conjunction with the Prince William County School District. In addition, Wheeler said it is likely a meeting with the Prince William County School Board will be pushed to next year, noting it has been “more fruitful” in years past to hold the meeting in January.
A list of calendar amendments will be released Thursday, Sept. 14 prior to the Tuesday, Sept. 19 board work session.
This is a developing story and updates will be added as they come in.
Reach Shannon Clark at sclark@fauquier.com.
