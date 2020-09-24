The Prince William Board of County Supervisors unanimously approved Tuesday a plan to expand access and transparency to board meetings and some county records.
The board authorized the county to spend $186,000 "to modernize the public meeting process to meet the current demands of digital government" and to create an online vote-tracking system searchable by topic and/or supervisor's name.
The ongoing annual cost of maintaining the system will be $135,000.
The new initiative will add closed-captioning services for the cable television broadcast, translation services for residents to participate in board meetings, digital conversion of older county records and will develop an online portal for boards, committees and commissions.
“I think this board is taking a tremendous step forward in transparency,” said Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville.
Supervisor Victor Angry, D-Neabsco, said he hoped the improvements would “draw more citizens to board meetings so they can really understand what we do and play a much larger role in this process.”
The annual budget for board meeting support has been “repeatedly cut” since 2008 when it was $803,000, according to a county staff report. In fiscal year 2021, the total budget for board meeting support is $609,000.
“This has proven to be insufficient to handle the new operating expenses associated with expanded public participation,” the staff report said.
Translation services are already being scheduled weekly and closed captioning for the cable TV channel can be fully operational within 30 days, according to the staff report. The remaining technology solutions will take about one year to implement.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
