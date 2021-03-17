County board approves Independent Hill plan on party-line vote

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors has approved a controversial plan paving the way for new development around Independent Hill that would allow up to 200 new homes, a shopping center and significantly more acreage for industrial uses. The plan also carves about 40 acres from the existing “rural crescent” that could become a new data center.
The board approved the plan at 2 a.m. Wednesday morning on a 5-3, party-line vote with all five Democrats voting in favor and the board’s three Republicans voting against it.
The debate over the proposal was marred by arguments between Democratic and Republican board members, and was nearly scuttled after two Republican supervisors – Yesli Vega, R-Coles, and Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville – abruptly left the meeting at 1 a.m. in what appeared to be an attempt to break the meeting’s quorum and delay the vote.
Because Supervisors Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, and Victor Angry, D-Neabsco, were participating in the meeting virtually, it left only four Democratic supervisors to vote in-person, which was not enough to approve the plan.
The board was forced to take a recess so Angry could drive from his Neabsco office to the board chambers to create the quorum needed for a vote.
While Angry was driving to the board meeting, Vega and Lawson returned to the board chambers. When the meeting resumed, Vega apologized for leaving the meeting. Vega said she left the meeting because she became frustrated by Democratic board members support for the proposal, part of which is in her district.
“I needed step out because I needed to cool down,” Vega said.
Vega had attempted to amend the plan to remove the part of the plan within the Potomac district to remove 41 acres from the rural area, but the idea was voted down in a 5-3 party-line vote.
She then tried to amend the proposal to divide the plan into two separate segments – one with only the area of the plan in the Coles district and the other with the only the parts of the plan in the Potomac district – but the idea was also voted down in a 5-3 party-line vote.
“I would be with this plan if there wasn’t the threat of a data center,” in the rural area, Vega said.
The plan, known as the “Independent Hill Small Area Plan,” is a blueprint for future development for about 544 acres in the mid-county area, stretching from the county landfill to the edge of Prince William Forest Park along the Va. 234 corridor. It’s one of several “small area plans” already approved or in the works for parts of the county.
The county planning commission recommended the board deny the Independent Hill plan on 5-3 vote in December.
The most controversial aspect of the plan would allow 41 acres of a 160-acre parcel of land in the county’s designated rural area to be rezoned for “public facility/office,” a designation that could allow for a new data center or office uses. The plan designates the remaining 120 acres of the parcel as “parks and open space” that would act as a buffer between the 41-acre “public facility/office” area and Prince William Forest Park.
Under the county’s current rural area zoning rules, the entire 160-acre parcel could be sold and subdivided into 16 10-acre residential lots with septic systems.
The board’s three Republicans and about two dozen advocates of existing rural area zoning rules spoke during citizens’ comment time to adamantly oppose removing any land from the rural area for development and voiced opposition to any plan for a data center so close to the park. The approval marks the second time in just a few months that the supervisors have removed land from the rural crescent by altering zoning rules in the area.
“Putting a data center or other industrial uses next to Prince William Forest Park jeopardizes the forest,” said Kim Hosen, executive director of the nonprofit Prince William Conservation Alliance.
The county designated rural area, also known as the “rural crescent,” makes up about 52% of the county’s total land mass, including Prince William Forest Park, Marine Corps Base Quantico and Manassas National Battlefield. It allows only for the construction of single-family homes on 10-acre lots and no public sewer.
Chris Alfred, acting Superintendent for Prince William Forest Park, said the park did have some concerns about any development being considered near the park, including the impacts of stormwater runoff on the headwaters of Quantico Creek and the threat of invasive plant species.
But Alfred also said the park “sees the benefits” of nearby residential development with easy access to the park for county residents.
Some supervisors said during the meeting that the owners of the 160-acre parcel in the rural area had approached them with plans to eventually site a data center on the property. The land is bisected by a high voltage transmission line but is outside the county’s data overlay district. Data centers require a large amount of electricity.
Any plan for a data center would still require a board-approved rezoning and special use permit, according to county staff. So, while the board approved the small area plan, it does not guarantee a data center will be built.
“There will be other opportunities for community input,” said Supervisor Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac.
Other parts of the plan received less pushback from board members and the public. Outside the rural area, the plan allows for a residential and commercial mixed-use community with up to 200 homes and allows a large swath of agricultural-zoned land next to the landfill to be rezoned for technology and industrial uses such as warehousing and data centers.
It could also open the door to expanding Va. 234 from four lanes to six lanes in the area of the proposed plan.
Prince William County planning Director Parag Agrawal said the plan has the potential to create a pedestrian-friendly, mixed-use community in the Independent Hill area near employment centers such as the Kelly Leadership Center, the Prince William County landfill and Colgan High School. The plan calls for the creation of 3.6 miles of new trails that could potentially connect the development with Prince William Forest Park and Colgan High School.
Agrawal said the plan would also result in increased economic development in the county by allowing for potential new commercial uses along the Va. 234 corridor.
The board’s five Democrats and more than a dozen county residents spoke in support of the plan, including for its potential economic benefits. Democratic supervisors have been pushing for increased data center uses, as well as industrial, commercial and “mixed-use projects” that combine residential and commercial development, in the county to increase the county’s commercial tax base.
Some have said that increasing the commercial tax base will allow the board to better fund the county school system and possibly reduce the county’s residential tax rate.
“We have to look out for our constituents in terms of taxes,” Bailey said during the meeting.
Several county residents, and some who live in the “rural crescent,” said the county could benefit from the added tax revenues that could come from development in the Independent Hill area, including from siting data centers in the rural area.
“Progress happens,” said Gainesville district resident John Brower. “I think the county could use the revenue.”
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
(4) comments
It won’t take long for data centers to drain our aquifers. Using 385,000 gallons per day in a medium sized data center will certainly diminish our ground water across PW County. Also, have you any idea how many kilowatt hours are used each day 24/7 to run a medium sized data center? Who pays for this electricity? You, the taxpayer, because the agreement with data centers is we PW taxpayers will provide the infrastructure for high tech corporations to put up data centers. Are you aware that Virginia and mostly Northern Virginia has more data centers than anywhere else in the world? Google it. Check out how many we currently have gobbling up land, farming potential, quality of life, trees, animal habitat, good water and weigh that against the phony argument for jobs. 20 people working in shifts can run a million square foot data center. Do your research.
All right the paving industry thanks you.
The forest industry who pull the trees up and shreds them thanks you.
The construction Industry thanks you
The illegal aliens thank you for the jobs.
The taxpayers curse you
The citizens curse you
The voters will boot you out
Those who hate traffic curse you
Well done and thanks for continuing to turn PEC into Centerville, a sea of rooftops and a mass of blacktop.
There will be however a little something extra in your pay envelope courtesy of the Chamber
In response to the 27,000 people who rely on well water in the Rural Crescent, and the integrity of watershed that feeds the Occoquan Reservior, that also includes the Rural Crescent, Ann Wheeler said " I get frustrated when people make this about water. Development doesn't effect our surface water...... People on wells are at more of a disadvantage, but they are better on public water".
Someone, please educate Ann Wheeler on the critical importance of ground water recharge and how impervious surfaces pollute our water resources. Oh, and someone might want to ask the price tag that will burden PWC residents to run public water throughout the entire rural crescent to 27,000 widely dispersed residents. My guess? Minimum several hundred million dollars. We are talking 80,000 acres. Truly astonishing. Watch the video from the Board Meeting 3/16 10:32:30
Elena: What a "truly astonishing"assumption to make. No one said anything about putting public water through the entire rural crescent. Get your facts straight instead of trying to alarm everyone.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.