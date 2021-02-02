The Prince William Board of County Supervisors approved the final design of a $35 million road project Tuesday that will increase access to the Horner Road commuter lot – the largest commuter parking lot in Virginia -- and pave the way for potential new development in the Lake Ridge area.
The project will widen and extend the existing Summit School Road by .77 miles to connect with Telegraph Road north of the Horner Road Park and Ride lot.
The new section of road will have four lanes and will include bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure, including a 5-foot sidewalk and a 10-foot shared-use path. The project also includes widening and improvements to Telegraph Road between the intersection at Caton Hill Road and the existing intersection at Prince William Parkway.
The construction is expected to begin in summer 2023 and be completed by fall 2024.
Prince William County Transportation Director Ric Canizales said in an interview on Tuesday that the new road will facilitate bus service to the Horner Road commuter lot, which he said is the largest commuter lot in the state.
Currently, buses access the lot from Telegraph Road, which is a two-lane, semi-rural road. The new, four-lane road will “better serve that parking lot facility,” Canizales said.
But Canizales noted that the project is “multifunctional” and provides access to local vehicular and pedestrian traffic in the area, in addition to commuter traffic.
“This project, I think, serves more than just commuters. I think it serves the residents of Lake Ridge, the businesses over there in Potomac mills … as well as our pedestrian and bicycle friends, [who] now actually have a really good connection between those two places,” Canizales said.
The road expansion is part of “The Landing at Prince William” small area plan, which was approved by the Prince William Board of County Supervisors in November 2019.
The project was initially to be funded by a $300 million road bond approved by Prince William County voters in 2019. It has since been awarded full funding from the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority.
“The Landing at Prince William” is intended to revitalize one of eastern Prince William County’s last largely undeveloped areas with mixed-use development. The area surrounding the Summit School Road extension is planned for technology/flex uses that include possibilities for warehouse and logistics development. It also includes land planned for “community mixed use” and a potential new school site.
Canizales said “there's already planned development” along the road.
“The county is hoping that by creating this modern road through this area where we have just approved a small area plan that it will enhance it,” Canizales said.
Supervisor Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan, praised the road project, saying that it was “a high priority for our district.”
“This will be a key linchpin in making sure our transportation infrastructure and our capacity for traffic is up to snuff,” Boddye said.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.