Prince William County’s Community Services Board has applied for a $1 million federal grant to add staff and develop a unique app to expand services for kids and teens with serious emotional and mental health challenges, as well as those dealing with addiction.
If the county receives the grant, offered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the money will be used to add seven staff members and develop a custom app aimed at helping kids and their families follow treatment plans and seek help when they need it. The proposed “system of care” will be designed to provide resources for kids and teens at risk for serious emotional disturbance, including substance abuse, violent behaviors and suicide risk, said Lisa Madron, the county’s director of community services.
The need for mental health services for local children and teens is great and has increased as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. “We’ve had prevention activities related to suicidality, knowing that the numbers are going up, and the depression and anxiety [are] going up over COVID,” she said.
Complicating the situation is the lack of inpatient care for juveniles. Madron characterized it as a “bed crisis,” explaining that increased demand and staffing shortages have made it nearly impossible to find an empty bed in state-run mental health facilities for youth, while private hospitals are also generally at capacity.
“Even the youth that are using substances and are overdosing, their depression is increasing because they can’t kick the habit. And they’re not able to get the help, so they’re becoming suicidal. We knew that the issue was concerning, but it definitely was getting worse with COVID,” Madron said.
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors unanimously approved the grant application at its May 10 meeting. The move to expand mental health services for local kids and teens comes in the wake of a new report from the Virginia Department of Health showing that emergency room visits for self-harm and suicide among youth ages 9 to 18 have been steadily rising since 2016.
The new app is a key aspect of the program. The app is hoped to meet kids where they are – usually on their phones -- to remind them of coping skills and healthy options when they are suffering from depression and other emotional struggles.
The app will be “a component that will be motivating to the youth and help address some of their negative thinking for mental health and suicidality, as well as triggers for substance abuse,” Madron said.
The mobile app will be developed by Impruvon Health, a Virginia-based technology company that works on smart medication management. Impruvon reached out to the county’s community services department and offered its assistance with the tool as a way to give back to the community, Madron said.
“We could sure use some help because … they’re using the pills or some of the other substances to get high, to escape what they’re feeling for various reasons, and we need to offer them something else … so it’s new,” Madron said.
Madron said the county also partnered with Complex Systems Innovations, which has extensive experience with writing grant applications for new systems of care, to help put together the application.
If the grant is awarded, the $1 million would be split among the three collaborators. Community services would spend $748,702 on seven new staff members to facilitate the new program, while $76,328 would be spent on operating costs; $29,970 would cover app costs; and the remaining $145,000 would compensate Impruvon and CSI.
While the application is for a one-year award, it has the potential to be continued for three additional years in the amount of $1 million each year. Community Services expects to find out if the grant is awarded in September 2022.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
