County announces more pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics

In its ongoing effort to increase local rates of vaccination against COVID-19, the Prince William Health District is accepting walk-ins at its mass vaccination clinics and offering other opportunities to get vaccinated in Manassas Park and Woodbridge.
The clinics will accept walk-ins based on availability, but pre-registration is requested for some of them. Here’s where the vaccine will be offered this week and when:
Thursday, May 27:
- 8 a.m. to noon: The Mason and Partners Clinic will offer vaccines at the Manassas Park Community Center, 99 Adams St. The clinic is administering the Pfizer vaccine, which is authorized for people ages 12 and up. To get vaccinated, kids and teens between the ages of 12 and 15 must be accompanied by parents or legal guardians, according to a Prince William Health District news release.
- 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Streetlight Ministries Clinic, 1550 Prince William Parkway, #B. The Moderna vaccine, which is authorized for people age 18 and older, will be administered. Sign-up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/streetlight-covid19-vaccine-clinic
Sunday, June 6:
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Americana Grocery store, 14428 Jefferson Davis Highway, Woodbridge. The Pfizer vaccine, authorized for people ages 12 and older, will be administered. Sign-up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/americana-pfizer-clinic-6-6-21
Visit www.Vaccines.gov for additional COVID-19 vaccine appointment opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.