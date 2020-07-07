Another round of free COVID-19 testing will take place Wednesday afternoon in Triangle, Prince William County officials announced Tuesday.
The testing will take place at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 18825 Fuller Heights Road, Triangle, on Wednesday, July 8 from 4 to 6 p.m., according to the county announcement.
Both drive-thru and walk-up testing will be available.
The event is open to anyone who lives or works in Prince William County and is being supported by Sentara Healthcare and Prince William County government, the announcement said.
