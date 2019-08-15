The Prince William County Police Department’s Animal Control Bureau is joining other organizations in the Washington, D.C. metro area – along with NBC4 – to encourage the public to visit local animal shelters and adopt a pet on Saturday, Aug. 17, for the fifth annual, nationwide “Clear the Shelters Day” event, the police department announced in a news release.
The Prince William County Animal Shelter is participating from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 14807 Bristow Road, Manassas.
The Prince William SPCA will cover the adoption fees for animals adopted on Aug. 17, and the Animal Control Bureau will cover the spay/neuter fees for animals adopted on Aug. 17.
The PWSPCA-sponsored P.A.W. Express van will also be set up in the shelter’s parking lot to help visitors view animals and get to know them.
The Prince William County Animal Shelter is one of several shelters in the metro area taking part in “Clear the Shelters Day” activities. For more information, visit http://www.nbcwashington.com/news/local/Clear-The-Shelters-Animal-Adoption-Dogs-Cats-Pets- Event-NBC-Telemundo-315502721.html.
