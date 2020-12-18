The Prince William County Service Authority has been approved for $1.4 million in state-allocated CARES Act funds to help county residents and businesses impacted by the pandemic pay their unpaid utility bills, but applicants will only have one month to apply before any remaining funds are returned to the federal government.
The money is available immediately for those who need help resolving unpaid utility bills going back as far March 1 and up until Dec. 30 as a result of economic hardship brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Residents eligible to apply for aid include those who: have been laid off work; experienced a reduction in hours; lost child or spousal support; have been unable to work due to contracting the coronavirus; have been unable to work due to high-risk or severe illness; or have had to stay home to take care of their children because of school closures.
The Prince William County Service Authority has already taken steps to help residents struggling with their bills since the start of the pandemic, including suspending service disconnects and late fee penalties and offering flexible and extended payment arrangements tailored to individual circumstances.
The number of Prince William County residents who have fallen behind on their utility payments has spiked since the national shutdown caused widespread unemployment in March, according to Prince William County Service Authority spokesman Kip Hanley.
As of Nov. 30, Prince William County Service Authority accounts that are more than two months past due totaled $2.1 million compared to just $400,000 at the same time last year, Hanley said in an email.
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors approved the last-minute transfer of CARES Act funds to the Prince William County Service Authority Tuesday at their last board meeting of the year. Neabsco Supervisor Victor Angry said the utility assistance was a “Christmas miracle.”
“This is actually a blessing because there are many people that are going to need this,” Angry said.
