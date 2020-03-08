People with respiratory illnesses or medical conditions aggravated by smoke should remain indoors today due to weather conditions causing smoke from a controlled burn at the Quantico Marine Base to travel into the area, according to an alert from Prince William County officials Sunday.
The county issued an “Everbridge” alert regarding the smoke at about 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 8.
The alert said the base is conducting the burn near the Stafford and Fauquier county lines and that smoke is traveling into a wider area because of current weather conditions.
“County fire and rescue officials are in contact with MCB Quantico officials,” the alert said. “PLEASE do not call 911 to report general smoke in the area or with non-emergency questions. 911 should only be used for life-threatening emergencies, like a medical condition, visible smoke inside a structure, or flames inside or near a structure.”
Residents can sign up for Everbridge alerts here.
