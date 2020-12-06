The Prince William Health District, in conjunction with Prince William County officials, will offer 500 extra free COVID-19 tests on Monday, Dec. 7 during an expanded testing event at Splashdown Water Park in Manassas.
The special event comes about two weeks after local testing sites first began shutting down early on a nearly daily basis due to reaching capacity. County officials have said the county has been unable to add more tests to the regular daily testing schedule because of limited lab capacity.
The extra 500 tests on Monday are being offered with help from the National Guard, Prince William Health District Director Dr. Alison Ansher told WUSA 9.
The additional tests also come as daily COVID-19 cases reported locally have spiked into the triple digits, topping 200 in recent days.
For the last few weeks, Prince William County has had one of the highest per capita infection rates and the highest percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests in Northern Virginia. The latter was over 15% on Sunday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The special testing event will begin at 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7. This week’s full testing schedule is as follows:
Monday, Dec. 7:
Metz Middle School
9950 Wellington Road, Manassas
Start time: 11 a.m. Tests available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:30 p.m., whichever comes first.
Splashdown Water Park
7500 Ben Lomond Park Road, Manassas
Start time: 4 p.m. This is a special event offering up to 500 tests. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 7:30 p.m., whichever comes first.
Tuesday, Dec. 8:
James S. Long Regional Park
4603 James Madison Highway, Haymarket
Start time: 11 a.m. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:30 p.m., whichever comes first.
Cloverdale Park
15150 Cloverdale Road, Dale City
Start time: 4 p.m. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6 p.m., whichever comes first.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Metz Middle School
9950 Wellington Road, Manassas
Start time: 4 p.m. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6 p.m., whichever comes first.
Thursday, Dec. 10
Cloverdale Park
15150 Cloverdale Road, Dale City
Start time: 11 a.m. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:30 p.m., whichever comes first.
Woodbridge Senior Center
13850 Church Hill Drive, Woodbridge
Start time: 4 p.m. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6 p.m., whichever comes first.
Friday, Dec. 11
Splashdown Water Park
7500 Ben Lomond Park Road, Manassas
Start time: 11 a.m. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:30 p.m., whichever comes first.
Woodbridge Senior Center
13850 Church Hill Drive, Woodbridge
Start time: 4 p.m. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6 p.m., whichever comes first.
Saturday, Dec. 12
Graham Park Middle School
3613 Graham Park Road, Triangle
Start time: 9 a.m. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 12 noon, whichever comes first.
