Last fall, after seeing nearly 80 houses and submitting 11 offers, first time homebuyers Megan Lamberson and her husband were elated when their offer was accepted on their dream home -- a house “in the heart of Nokesville” on 13.5 acres with a wooded perimeter and lots of fruit trees and bushes. They had no idea that the spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect, had arrived in Prince William County just a few months before they did -- and only a few miles away.
The spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect originally from China, had already gone dormant as temperatures cooled in the fall, when the couple moved into their new home. It wasn’t until this past spring when they heard about the damage the bugs can wreak on trees and landscaping. After doing some research, Lamberson said she learned spotted lanternflies prefer to feed on trees of heaven, a non-native, invasive tree that is plentiful in Northern Virginia.
“I started walking around one day and I got pretty overwhelmed because I saw that we have somewhere between 50 and 60 trees of heaven on our property. They are mature trees,” Lamberson said.
Removing trees of heaven is complicated because when under duress, they can produce new trees, often far from the parent tree, through an underground root structure. “You can’t just cut them down. These trees just keep coming back,” Lamberson said.
The couple is using the “hack and squirt” method, which involves chopping around the trunks of the trees with an axe and then spraying a potent herbicide into the fresh cuts. The exposed wood absorbs the herbicide and carries it to the root system.
“We wanted to be proactive,” she said, “I didn’t want spotted lanternflies. We have fruit trees on the property.”
Last week, Lamberson’s husband was outside marking trees of heaven with spray paint when he came inside and told her: “You’re not going to be happy.” For the first time, he had found a spotted lanternfly on their property and promptly killed it.
Under quarantine
Earlier this month, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services added Prince William, Manassas and Manassas Park to the state’s “spotted lanternfly quarantine” area, which is an effort to prevent the spread of the insect to un-infested areas of the commonwealth.
The quarantine area includes 22 Virginia counties and cities, mostly located along the state’s northwest border. Prince William is the only county in Northern Virginia under quarantine and the furthest east. So far, the area does not include Fauquier, Fairfax, Loudoun, Arlington or Alexandria.
The spotted lanternfly was first discovered in Prince William in March 2021 by county public works staff doing routine forest pest surveillance near the Manassas Regional Airport and Broad Run Virginia Railway Express commuter train station.
Despite coordinated efforts to manage the insect’s spread, in just over a year, the spotted lanternfly has already established populations in Dumfries, Bristow, Brentsville, Gainesville, Manassas, Haymarket and Woodbridge, according to the Prince William County Public Works, Mosquito and Forest Pest Management Branch.
The spotted lanternfly likely arrived in North America hidden on imported goods from Asia, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It was first detected in the country in 2014, in Berks County, Pennsylvania. Virginia’s first spotted lanternfly was discovered in Frederick County in January 2018.
The USDA calls the spotted lanternfly a “hitchhiking pest” because it can lay eggs on almost any surface, including vehicles, trailers and other equipment, which then can spread the pest long distances. To combat the spread, VDACS has requirements for both businesses and residents within the quarantine area.
Businesses that transport “regulated articles” outside the quarantine area must attend an online training, which costs $6 per person, and apply for a VDACS permit. The application and online training are available on the VDACS website.
Regulated articles include trees, plants, produce, yard waste, construction materials or equipment, stone, shipping containers and crates, lawn tractors and mowers, grills, outdoor furniture, any recreational vehicle or trailer that has been outside, and all vehicles.
“Businesses moving regulated items out of quarantine areas should begin the permitting process now as the quarantine expansion is now in effect,” said Tree Dellinger, a diagnostician at the Virginia Tech department of entomology insect identification lab.
VDACS is reaching out to businesses in affected areas and ramping up a print and social media campaign to raise awareness about the new requirements, according to Michael Wallace, VDACS director of communications.
Both businesses and residents in the quarantine area must inspect any items that have been stored outside before moving them within the county or shipping them outside of the county.
They are also required to check all vehicles, trailers, boats, ATVs, RVs, or other means of transportation before driving away from areas known to have spotted lanternflies.
Residents are encouraged to kill spotted lanternflies on sight and “take precautions to not accidentally move spotted lanternflies out of the quarantine areas,” Dellinger said.
A sticky nuisance
For residents in infested areas, the spotted lanternfly “has the potential to be a serious nuisance pest to homeowners when it is present in high numbers,” according to the VDACS website.
The pest is most commonly found feeding on the invasive tree of heaven, which it prefers, but will also feed on grapes, peaches, apples, maples, walnuts, hops, cucumbers and basil, according to the VDACS website.
The spotted lanternfly uses a piercing-sucking mouthpart to feed, which allows it to extract sap while at the same time excreting a sugary substance – a process that can damage or kill trees. While the substance has a pleasant name, “honeydew,” it can cause problems of its own, said Valerie Huelsman, an environmental educator with Prince William County’s forest and pest management branch.
When large quantities of honeydew coat tree trunks and plants beneath trees, it can cause sooty mold or fungi to form, Huelsman explained. Besides being unpleasant, the sooty mold itself can harm plants unless it’s washed off, she said.
Huelsman also said that the honeydew can be very sticky and can coat anything sitting under areas where spotted lanternflies feed, including patio and deck furniture, kids play equipment, and vehicles. The honeydew’s cloying content can also attract swarms of bees, which may be another concern for homeowners.
The sheer number of spotted lanternflies themselves can cause problems. “Some people with a strong dislike of insects may find spotted lanternfly infestations to be overwhelming,” Dellinger said.
What can be done?
Because the spotted lanternfly did not evolve in North America, it has no natural predators here to keep its population in check. The USDA is looking at options to introduce the insects’ natural predators into our ecology to suppress their population, but that will take years if not decades.
Local predators, such as birds, spiders, and some insects, “are starting to go after them, but they’re not going to be able to suppress at levels enough to control them,” Huelsman said.
That’s why the county is urging residents to take an active role to help manage the exponential population growth greater Prince William is currently experiencing. Residents are urged to destroy any spotted lanternflies they find at any stage of their life cycle.
Residents are urged to check their vehicles for spotted lanternflies and egg masses before leaving the county. Adult female spotted lanternflies deposit grayish-brown egg masses containing 30 to 50 eggs on trees and other smooth surfaces, including vehicles. The egg masses are easy to miss because they look like small mud smears and can survive all winter before hatching in spring.
Egg masses can be scraped into a baggie filled with hand sanitizer, double-bagged and thrown away.
After hatching, the nymphs are black with white spots. They later develop red patches and finally develop into colorful, winged insects.
“A fly swatter is quite effective, especially for low populations. ... Swatting them into a bottle filled with hand sanitizer, rubbing alcohol or soapy water can work as well. For higher populations vacuuming them into soapy water can be very effective,” Huelsman said.
Residents can also ensure that all trees on their properties are healthy because already-stressed or sick trees are especially vulnerable to spotted lanternfly damage. If residents have questions about their trees, they can contact a certified arborist or the county’s Virginia Cooperative Extension environmental educators at 703-792-4037 or at BESTlawns@pwcgov.org.
What about trees of heaven?
Removing trees of heaven is also encouraged in conjunction with spotted lanternfly management, according to the USDA and VDACS.
“We now know that the spotted lanternfly doesn’t require the tree of heaven, but the tree of heaven is definitely a favored host tree, and the spotted lanternfly does very well on it. The tree of heaven is an invasive weedy tree species itself and its removal is still recommended whenever possible,” Dellinger said.
VDACS recommends that homeowners remove 90% of the trees of heaven on their properties and use the remaining 10% as “trap trees,” which should be treated with a systemic insecticide from April through September.
As Lamberson found, eradicating trees of heaven is not only a big job, it’s tricky. Trees of heaven have “a tendency to resprout from cut stumps and root suckers if not treated with herbicide,” Dellinger cautioned. “Many property owners have mowed or cut the trees only to have a thicket re-emerge without herbicide use.”
She refers those, like Lamberson, who want to remove trees of heaven effectively to the Virginia Department of Forestry’s website for advice.
“I’ve already reached out to a tree guy that’s worked for me. He said it’s going to be a week or more of work. I’m not looking forward to this at all. But at the same time, I don’t want these trees on my property. I don’t want the spotted lanternfly on my property … so I don’t really see any other options,” Lamberson said.
Residents are urged to report any spotted lanternfly sightings to the county’s Spotted Lanternfly Management Team, which can be found on the Prince William County website. For updated information, including maps of spotted lanternfly hotspots in the county, visit https://pwcva.gov/slf.
