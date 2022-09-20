Thanks to a new scholarship program supported by the Prince William Parks Foundation, 103 children had the chance to experience a Prince William County summer day camp at no cost. The scholarships were awarded through the “Count Me In” scholarship program, a partnership between the foundation and the county’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.
The needs-based scholarship awards were made possible, thanks to donations from individual and corporate donors and the Hylton Foundation, according to a county news release.
The scholarship program was created to help families who would normally not be able to send a child to camp due to financial hardships. Scholarships were made available on a first-come, first-served basis to eligible families residing in Prince William County. Each scholarship covered the cost of one week at a Prince William County summer day camp.
Paige Zuniga, a Prince William County mom, received a scholarship for all four of her young daughters who attended camp the first week of August at Veterans Memorial Park, according to a program news release.
“We were so honored to receive the Count Me In scholarship,” Zuniga said in the release. “It allowed our girls to have fun, stay active, and play safe with other kids their ages. The older three went to a time travel camp, and the youngest attended an international animal’s camp.”
The foundation will continue raising funds for the program with a long-range goal to ensure no child is turned away from camp due to cost.
“This was especially important, given the closures of many camps during the height of the pandemic the past couple of years,” former Prince William supervisor Ruth Anderson, chair of the foundation, said in the release. “We look forward to providing more opportunities like this in the future.”
To learn more about the Prince William County Parks Foundation or to donate, visit pwcparksfoundation.com.
