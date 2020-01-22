Prince William County’s long-awaited new animal shelter likely won’t be finished until fall 2021, at least six months later than its initial February 2021 completion date, due to higher-than-expected construction estimates.
County Director of Public Works Thomas Bruun said during the board of supervisors’ Tuesday, Jan. 21 meeting that the design process and construction costs have delayed the project.
But Bruun said county staff hopes to have a resolution before the board sometime in the next few weeks.
Once approved by the board, construction of the 27,000-square-foot animal shelter will take 18 months, Bruun said. The new shelter will be located at 14807 Bristow Road, near the existing county animal shelter.
The county allotted $10.5 million for the general construction of the new facility, which had been projected to cost a total of $14.2 million.
Bruun said the lowest contract bid for construction was $13.2 million, about $2.7 million over budget. Bruun said county staff are working to bring the project under budget.
“We have been working alongside the low bidder to identify cost savings, things that are taken out of the project temporarily to get the construction amount down to an amount so that we can come back to the board and award this construction contract,” Bruun said.
Bruun said some of the potential adjustments include site development costs, a different roof and the use of different mechanical equipment.
During the Jan. 21 meeting, Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, said she is concerned the project might not meet the expectations of the board and Prince William County residents.
“This is a shelter that is one shelter to serve the entire county,” Lawson said. “I just want to make sure that is not getting undercut.”
Bruun said he believes the county would be delivering a “state-of-the-art facility.”
The supervisors voted 7 to 1 on Sept. 19, 2017, to approve the construction of a $14.2 million animal shelter to replace the existing shelter, which is now 45 years old. The decision came after much debate about how much the county should spend and what features the shelter should include.
Several community members lobbied for the supervisors to approve the $14.2 million design – the second-most expensive option -- because of its many features. The design, dubbed “Option C,” would be more than four times bigger than the current shelter and would accommodate 106 cats and 56 dogs.
Back in 2017, the new shelter was promised to feature a large, “welcoming” lobby; “complete” veterinarian space, including room for isolation, quarantine and recovery; offices for animal control officers and a multi-purpose room for staff and community events, according to a county report.
Its features were said to comply with the Association of Shelter Veterinarian guidelines for community animal shelters.
According to an audit of the animal shelter conducted before the 2017 vote, the facility was serving about 5,400 animals annually and euthanizing about 20 percent. About 12 percent of the dogs in the shelter’s care were being put down, the audit found.
Although the shelter does not euthanize animals because of a lack of space, the audit blamed overcrowding on stressful conditions that sometimes result in aggressive behavior that can prevent dogs from being eligible for adoption.
For those reasons and others, the county board has been discussing renovating or replacing the existing shelter for more than a decade but put it off because of recession-driven budget constraints and then because of the need to prioritize other capital-improvement projects, including police and fire stations, park improvements, new libraries and schools.
Contact Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
