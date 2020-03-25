The coronavirus pandemic claimed three additional Virginians Wednesday, bringing the overall number of COVID-19 deaths in the commonwealth to 12.
Recent deaths included two elderly residents of a Henrico County nursing home where a total of 14 patients and three staff members have tested positive for the virus, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
A third death was reported at the Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, located near Richmond, late Wednesday afternoon. That person was not included in the 12 deaths reported earlier Wednesday by state officials.
Two Canterbury patients were still hospitalized Wednesday, and nine others were receiving treatment onsite at Canterbury in an isolated unit, the Times-Dispatch reported.
During state officials’ 2 p.m. briefing on Wednesday, March 25, Virginia Epidemiologist Dr. Lilian Peak said officials are trying to learn more about how COVID-19 spread among more than a dozen patients staff members at Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.
Peak said three more deaths were reported Wednesday, including two in the Peninsula District and one in the Pittsylvania/Danville area in southwest Virginia.
Deaths attributed to the virus in Virginia also include seven in the Peninsula Health District, one in Fairfax County and one in Virginia Beach.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday he signed an executive order directing the state’s health care facilities to postpone elective surgeries amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Northam said the move is an effort to reserve and build capacity in its hospitals as Virginia enters a phase of “community spread” of the coronavirus.
“It’s also quite clear we have community spread now. That’s quite obvious,” Northam said.
The total number of confirmed and presumptive positive cases in Prince William County now stands at 32. The City of Manassas also reported its first two cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Prince William County has not yet reported any deaths tied to COVID-19.
Prince William Health District officials have not released information about specific, local COVID-19 cases since Tuesday, March 17, when it reported that the county’s fourth patient was a person in their 30s.
“[Prince William Health District] is no longer providing information about individual cases because we know that the virus is in our community,” Dr. Alison Ansher, director of the Prince William Health District, said in an email Saturday, March 21.
“In Northern Virginia, there are pockets of community transmission,” Ansher’s email said.
The health department continues to encourage all residents to follow guidelines to help prevent transmission of COVID-19, including:
- Practice social distancing: keep at least six feet away from others.
- Avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.
- Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cover coughs and sneezes.
- Avoid going out if you are sick. Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
