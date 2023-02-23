Two controversial projects that have faced major pushback from area residents – the Devlin Technology Park and Kline Farm housing development – were on hold indefinitely as of Thursday after their developer pulled the plans from upcoming board of supervisors' agendas.
Stanley Martin issued a letter to the supervisors on Tuesday, Feb. 21, asking that they defer a planned March 14 vote on the Devlin Technology Park, a plan to allow up to 14 data centers on 270 acres near Linton Hall and Devlin roads in Bristow.
The project was last before the county board on Feb. 7. The board postponed a decision until March 14 after angry residents held protests in front of the James J. McCoart Administration building and then spoke in opposition to the project during the meeting.
More than 80 residents voiced fears of the data centers ruining property values and generating bothersome noise for students of nearby Chris Yung Elementary School and residents of several nearby neighborhoods, including Amberleigh Station, Silver Leaf Estates, Lanier Farms and Victory Lakes.
Stanley Martin similarly will request a deferral on a final vote on the Kline Farm development. That project would bring 240 townhomes, a drive-through pharmacy and storage facility to a 92-acre stretch of farmland outside Manassas.
The Kline project is years in the making but continues to face opposition related to traffic and the idea of allowing dense development in an area bordered to the south by single-family homes on larger lots.
Stanley Martin realized that both projects need “more time,” Truett Young, Stanley Martin’s vice president for land acquisition in Northern Virginia, told the Prince William Times Thursday, Feb. 23.
Young declined to say what changes are being considered for either project, or whether Stanley Martin has a timeline in mind for bringing the projects back before the county board.
“We just decided that with the community concerns, we want to take a step back and continue working on it,” Young said of the projects.
It’s not clear whether the Prince William Board of County Supervisors will vote on the deferrals or just accept them without a vote. The board has done both with past deferrals.
Residents leading the opposition to the Devlin Technology Park expressed reservations about the news of the project’s delay Thursday. While they consider it a positive step, they remain concerned that the data center plan will resurface eventually, said Bethany Kelley, a resident of Victory Lakes.
“We feel like we’ve won this battle in the battle of Bristow, but we haven’t won the war yet,” Kelley said.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
