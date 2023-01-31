Hunting is illegal in the Manassas National Battlefield Park, but trained firearms experts with the U.S. Department of Agriculture are beginning their annual deer management program within the park this week, according to a news release from the National Park Service.
The battlefield is one of six national parks in Virginia, Maryland and West Virginia where controlled hunts will be used this year to manage deer populations in an effort to restore native plants, promote diverse forests and preserve historic landscapes, the release said.
The hunting operations will take place from Jan. 30 through April 30 at Manassas National Battlefield as well as Catoctin Mountain Park, the Antietam and Monocacy national battlefields. Hunts are also planned for the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park and Harpers Ferry National Historical Park.
“Extensive safety measures” will be in place to protect park visitors and neighbors during operations, which will be conducted at night, after the parks are closed, by biologists who are also “highly trained firearms experts,” the release said.
They will work under the direction of National Park Service natural resource management specialists and in coordination with law enforcement rangers and local law enforcement to conduct reduction actions, the release said.
Some park areas will be temporarily closed while reduction operations are underway.
Visitors and area residents are encouraged to check the national parks’ websites for the most up-to-date information and are reminded to respect posted closures, the release said.
Whenever possible, the NPS will donate all suitable meat from reduction activities to local food banks, consistent with NPS public health guidelines.
Last year, these national parks donated more than 7,000 pounds of venison to local food banks, the release said.
The controlled hunts are not new. This is the third year of deer management operations at Harpers Ferry National Historical Park, the fourth year for Manassas National Battlefield Park, the fifth year for Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park, the seventh year for Antietam and Monocacy national battlefields, and the 14th year for Catoctin Mountain Park, the release said.
Manassas National Battlefield Park did not perform deer operations last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.