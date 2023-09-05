A construction worker suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon when a large backhoe struck and rolled over an occupied port-a-potty at a work site on Richmond Highway, according to Prince William County police.
Police responded at 2:04 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5 to the 13900 block of Richmond Highway to find that a backhoe working on a road construction site struck the outdoor bathroom, which was occupied by a male construction worker at the time, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr.
The injured man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. It's not clear who the construction officer worked for or what caused the backhoe to strike the port-a-potty.
The accident remains under investigation, Carr said.
