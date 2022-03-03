Construction on Rollins Ford Regional Park, located in western Prince William County, got under way this week. The new park is expected to open in the fall of 2023.
The nearly 70-acre park is located between Rollins Ford and Glenkirk roads. The county acquired land for the park in 2006. After many years of delays, shifting visions for the park, and plan changes, work began on the park this week. The county budgeted $9.4 million for the park’s construction and has awarded a $8.3 million contract for the work to Dustin Construction, Inc., the same company that built the recently opened Gainesville High School.
Planned amenities include two large rectangular multi-purpose fields for soccer, lacrosse or football. One will be natural grass turf and one will be artificial turf.
There will also be a basketball court as well as a comfort station with restrooms. Park plans include covered picnic shelters for gatherings and approximately 200 parking spaces, according to county plans.
The park will also feature a 10,000-square-foot, Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant “destination playground” suitable for all ages. The barn-themed playground will include upscale features and is estimated to cost about $800,000, according to Brendon Hanafin, chief of planning and capital projects for Prince William County’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.
The new park will also include a dog park consisting of three 7,500-square-foot fields for furry friends and their owners.
Park patrons will be able to explore the grounds or get some exercise on paved trails planned to surround the perimeter of the park. There will be additional natural surface trails for planned native wildflower meadows. Birders will be able to take in the scenery at a bird blind overlooking the park’s pond.
The park’s total construction cost is expected to be about $9,375,406, which includes the Dustin Construction contract and an additional $915,406 in management and contingency funds, Hanafin said. The project is being paid for primarily through proffers paid in the Brentsville District, Hanafin said.
There’s just one hitch in the plans. A planned “pump track” is on hold due to funding issues, Hanafin said.
Pump tracks are specialized continuous courses for bicyclists that are designed to maximize momentum to ride with minimum pedaling.
But all hope is not lost for the facility because Hanafin said the pump track’s construction, which is estimated to cost about $125,000 to $300,000, is just delayed -- not canceled.
“We are looking at funding opportunities. My hope is that it is completed with the rest of the project.”
