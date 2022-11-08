Manassas City School Board incumbent Vice Chair Lisa Stevens and current board member Jill Spall have held onto their seats in Tuesday’s election, but conservative newcomer Sara Brescia has also won a seat on the board, according to unofficial state election results.
Stevens, who was endorsed by the local Democratic committee, earned the most votes with 4,932 ballots cast in her favor. Brescia was close behind with 4,924 votes, while Spall came in third with 4,650 votes to retain her seat.
Abraham "Alex" Iqbal garnered 4,350 votes, but it wasn't enough to keep his seat on the school board. Iqbal was appointed in January 2022 and was the youngest person to serve on the school board.
Conservative challengers Sam Gross and Mel Kent also came up short with 4,534 votes and 4,139 votes, respectively.
The school board election is non-partisan, meaning political parties cannot nominate candidates to fill the seats. Candidates are often endorsed by a political party, however, and Stevens and Spall were endorsed by the Manassas and Manassas Park Democratic Committee along with Iqbal.
Nikisha Kozik, 36, of Manassas, said she came out to vote at Metz Middle School on Tuesday because “the school board was particularly important this time around for us.”
Kozik said she split her ballot and voted for two candidates who were endorsed by the local Democratic party but also Brescia, a conservative candidate.
Kozik said she usually votes “mostly Democratic,” but added: “I'm a teacher and I really identified with the things that Brescia was talking about in her campaign.”
Kozik specifically pointed to Brescia’s stance on “grade floors” saying “I don't think they're good for kids. I don't think they're good for educators.”
Utilizing grade floors in education is the practice of never giving a student below a certain percentage or letter grade. As an educator, Kozik said she doesn’t believe grade floors work in practice the way they are supposed to work on paper, and voted for Brescia to support her policies.
Brescia, 35, is a paralegal and a mother of two young children who will soon attend City of Manassas schools. While in office, Brescia said she “would refocus on core academic performance and also work to proactively engage and cultivate relationships with area preschools and families of prospective students.”
Brescia’s focus her campaing on “raising student academic and behavioral expectations” and “restoring confidence in our school system and broadening its appeal to our entire community.”
Stevens won a second term on the school board. She was first elected in 2019.
Spall has been elected to her first full term on the board. She was appointed in October 2021 to fill in for Sanford S. Williams, who resigned to move to California.
Stevens works as a middle school special education teacher in Prince William County schools. She said she will continue to “emphasize student engagement, growth and academic success.”
“It is our duty to support all of our students and their families within our school and community to ensure they have the greatest opportunity to succeed,” she said.
Spall, 54, owns a contracting business in Manassas with her husband. Spall says she will continue to prioritize “student growth and safety” as well as “attracting and retaining a happy and engaged workforce,” during her first full term on the board.
“Teachers are the backbone of our entire structure, and their mental health, pay and opportunities for input are major components to positive outcomes,” she said.
