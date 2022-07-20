For nearly a decade, Doves Landing Park, a little-known forested area off Bristow Road, has offered trails and little else to area residents in an effort to preserve the area for passive pursuits such as hiking and bird watching. Now, county officials are proposing the park – as well as a planned 190-acre addition – be placed in a formal conservation easement to protect it from future development.
News that the Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism will pursue a conservation easement to cover the entire park was shared during a recent community meeting about the park’s future on July 14.
Doves Landing is being expanded due to a donation of about 190 acres offered by the developer of the Preserve at Long Branch, a plan that was approved by the Prince William Board of County Supervisors last year. The project was controversial because it removed 146 acres from the county’s “rural crescent” to allow for 99 homes on 1- to 4-acre lots. But the rezoning was made more palatable by the donation of land for the park.
When the board formally accepts the land donation, Doves Landing will become the county’s largest park at a total of about 500 acres. According to an agreement between the developer and the county, the land must be placed in a conservation easement before it can be transferred to the county. A conservation easement is a voluntary legal agreement that permanently limits uses of land with the goal of preserving it as a natural area.
Since the board of supervisors approved the Preserve at Long Branch last year, area residents have voiced strong support for protecting the entire park from future development. Advocates say they want to safeguard the park and protect the native wildlife and forest ecology along the Occoquan River.
Retaining the area for passive recreation aligns with county surveys that show residents want more parkland dedicated to walking and biking trails as well as natural wildlife habitat, according to Brendon Hanafin, chief of planning and capital projects for the county’s department of parks, recreation and tourism.
Accordingly, the county has pledged about $2.4 million for improvements for the new park, including a network of new trails, benches, trailhead pavilions, fishing areas and a public launch for kayaking and canoeing, Hanafin said.
“We think this park will give folks a chance to get closer to wildlife and closer to nature,” Hanafin said.
The amenities will be designed and installed over the next five years. Added trails and a new parking lot could happen within the coming year, with restrooms and pavilions to follow. The county will also assign two park rangers to patrol the park, Hanafin said.
Eventually, the county hopes to expand the park’s trail network and envisions adding a boardwalk, similar to the popular Neabsco Boardwalk, over a portion of the park’s wetlands. Due to extensive permitting, the boardwalk project will likely take at least three years to get going, Hanafin said.
Not quite connected
The park will be comprised of two large parcels that share opposite shorelines of the Occoquan River and come close to connecting by land, but not quite. The two parks are joined only by the waterway -- a result of the way the land was acquired.
The county purchased Dove Landing’s original acreage in 1996 after a protracted battle with a developer who wanted to build homes on quarter-acre sites, a plan the supervisors denied because of a lack of connection to the public sewer line. As part of a court settlement, the county purchased the property from the developer. It sat vacant with a “public land - no trespassing” sign posted for about 20 years because there was “no one to oversee it,” said Marty Nohe, a former county supervisor who represented the Coles District.
Nohe worked with the Prince William Conservation Alliance to make the property a “conservation-based park” with only hiking and horseback riding trails and wildlife viewing. After the county acquired about 100 more acres and built a parking lot, the park initially opened to the public in 2015.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
