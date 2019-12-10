U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly is one of the latest Virginians to obtain a Real ID from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. Connolly upgraded his driver’s license during a visit to the new DMV Select office in Dumfries Monday.
“I am pleased to join the 900,000 Virginians who already have their Real ID compliant driver’s license or identification card,” Connolly said in a news release. “A Real ID is an important credential, which will enable its holders to board domestic flights and enter secure federal facilities when identification requirements change effective Oct. 1, 2020.”
Connolly urged Virginians to decide whether they will need a Real ID and, if so, to apply soon at their local DMV customer service center.
Beginning Oct. 1, U.S. residents who want to board a domestic flight or enter a secure federal facility using their state-issued driver’s license or ID must have a version of the credential that is Real ID-compliant. Otherwise, they will need to present another form of federally accepted identification, such as a U.S. passport, passport card, Global Entry card or U.S. Department of Defense ID.
Obtaining a Real ID is optional in Virginia. Some Virginians may not need a Real ID because they do not travel by air or need access to secure federal facilities, DMV officials said.
Others may decide not to apply because they hold another federally accepted form of identification.
“If you don’t need a Real ID, you don’t have to apply for one. The choice is yours,” DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb said in the news release. “However, we anticipate an additional 1.7 million Virginians will choose to obtain a Real ID. If you fall into that category, now is a great time to apply. December and January are typically slower months at DMV because of the holidays. We know many customers will wait until the last minute. The sooner you apply, the faster we’ll be able to serve you.”
In order to obtain a Real ID, customers must visit DMV in person with certain documents which show proof of:
- Identity and legal presence (e.g. unexpired U.S. passport or U.S. birth certificate);
- Social Security Number (e.g. Social Security card or W-2 form displaying full nine digits);
- Residency – two proofs required and must display name and current Virginia residential street address (e.g. utility bills, mortgage statements, Virginia driver’s license); and
- Any name changes (e.g. marriage certificates or divorce decrees). Note: If the name on your identity document is different than your legal name, you must show proof of your name change. Multiple documents may be necessary if your name has changed more than once. DMV can issue certified copies of Virginia birth and marriage certificates for a fee.
There are a variety of acceptable documents; a complete list is available at dmvNOW.com/REALID. You may also use DMV’s interactive document guide. Existing DMV customers can fill out their application online before visiting DMV to complete the transaction.
