OmniRide, the commuter bus service that ferries Prince William County residents to the Pentagon, Washington and area Metro stations, is warning service could be disrupted as early as Thursday, Aug. 1, due to a possible union work stoppage.
OmniRide’s service contractor, First Transit, has been negotiating since March 2019 with the union that represents its bus drivers, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, OmniRide spokeswoman Christine Rodrigo said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
The AFSCME union and First Transit reached a tentative agreement in late June 2019, however the union later rejected that contract offer. On Tuesday, July 30, OmniRide learned AFSCME also rejected an offer to extend the current contract through Sept. 30 to allow for continued negotiations, Rodrigo said.
The current contract expires Wednesday, July 31. Some drivers have told OmniRide officials there might be a work stoppage related to the disagreement that could begin as soon as Thursday, Aug. 1.
However, there’s been no formal word of such a stoppage from the union itself, and a Aug. 13 meeting has already been scheduled for further negotiations, Rodrigo said.
Still, in an effort to prepare, OmniRide issued the press release to let riders know the system might implement a modified version of its emergency service plan, or ESP, if too many bus drivers don’t show up to work on Thursday morning.
“OmniRide will monitor the number of drivers reporting for work, and will implement the ESP if attendance rates indicate there will not be enough drivers to meet essential services,” the press release said. “OmniRide passengers are encouraged to sign up for Rider Express alerts and monitor our website for updates.”
The ESP will be modified to accommodate for the Metro system’s Blue Line shutdown.
In the Interstate 95 corridor:
- When the ESP is implemented, OmniRide Express buses in the I-95 corridor typically operate to and from the Franconia-Springfield Metro Station. However because Metro rail service is currently unavailable at Franconia-Springfield, OmniRide Express buses will operate to different locations if necessary.
- Visit OmniRide.com prior to your trip to learn if the ESP is in effect and get details about your specific route.
- The Prince William Metro Express bus will continue to operate to and from Franconia-Springfield as usual, even if the ESP is in effect.
In the Interstate 66 Corridor:
- When the ESP is implemented, OmniRide Express buses in the I-66 corridor operate only to and from the Tysons Corner Metro Station.
- If the ESP is implemented, OmniRide also will encourage slugging as well as the variety of connecting services at the Franconia-Springfield Metro Station.
To offset any inconvenience, fares will not be charged on any impacted services during this week if the ESP is in effect, the release said.
