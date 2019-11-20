Have opinions about how traffic might be improved on Va. 28 through Manassas and Manassas Park? The Virginia Department of Transportation wants to hear from you.
VDOT will hold a meeting Wednesday, Nov. 20, to discuss the "Strategically Targeted Affordable Roadway Solutions," or STARS study currently under way to consider safety and operational improvements along a 2-mile stretch of Va. 28 between Blooms Quarry Lane to the Fairfax County line. The study’s recommendations will be released this winter.
Del. Danica Roem, D-13th, who pushed for the study, said input from those who commute along the corridor is vital to help VDOT make the right decisions for the roadway. Engineers are proposing a list of options to approve every intersection along the 2-mile stretch, and Roem says she wants to ensure that users of the road have their say.
“I have to have as much constituent and commuter input as is absolutely possible on this because this is the last bite of the apple on this study,” Roem said. “Also, when I start pushing for funding options for [possible improvements], I want to make sure we’re doing what the people want us to do.”
The meeting will be held at Cougar Elementary School, 9330 Brandon St., Manassas Park, from 6 to 8 p.m. A short presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m., and VDOT staff will be available to answer questions, according to a VDOT press release.
VDOT staff will present “draft improvements” to address the “safety and operational issues experienced along the corridor,” the release said.
Concepts may include improving traffic signal timing and operations, turn lanes and “access management” for properties along the corridor, including new medians, the release said.
Other concepts being studied may also include “innovative intersections,” including roundabouts and overpasses, and pedestrian enhancements, including crosswalks and new sidewalks.
Residents and travelers of the corridor in the study area are asked to take a short survey on the study website to provide feedback on the draft improvements.
Comments may be submitted at the meeting or sent by Monday, Dec. 2, to Terrell Hughes, P.E., Virginia Department of Transportation, 1401 East Broad St., Richmond, Va., 23219.
The STARS study coincides with other efforts to improve traffic along the Va. 28 corridor. On Nov. 5, Prince William County voters approved a $355 million road bond that dedicates $200 million to either widening Va. 28 through Manassas and Manassas Park or building a bypass around the road via an extension of Godwin Drive.
A separate study to examine the environmental impacts on the bypass is ongoing.
