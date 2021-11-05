You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Community vaccination centers begin vaccinating kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

  • 0
tempImagehjOtZP.jpg. COVID-19 vaccines for kids

The Community Vaccination Center at the old Gander Mountain store in Woodbridge is using brightly colored posters and floor stickers to create “a kid-friendly and fun environment” for kids receiving COVID-19 vaccines, according to a county news release.  

 Submitted.

The two Community Vaccination Centers in Woodbridge and Manassas began administering COVID-19 vaccination shots to kids ages 5 to 11 on Thursday and will be open for shots on the weekends starting this Saturday and Sunday.

The CVC at the old Gander Mountain store near Potomac Mills will be open for kids’ COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The clinic is open to walk-ins, but appointments are “highly recommended,” according to a Prince William County press release.

The old Gander Mountain store is located at 14011 Worth Ave. in Woodbridge. 

The Prince William Health District clinic at the Manassas Mall is administering COVID-19 vaccinations for kids on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The clinic is located in the mall at 8300 Sudley Road in Manassas.

In the near future, families will have additional options to get children vaccinated through their pediatrician, family practice, pharmacies, as well as the CVC, Manassas Mall, and PWHD Mobile Clinic Unit, the press release said.

The Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11 has the same active ingredients as the adult vaccine, but a smaller dose is given. The vaccine is being given in a two-dose series. Parents and guardians are encouraged to make an appointment for the second dose 21 days after the first dose has been administered, the release said.

Parents and guardians can schedule an appointment for their children to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calingl 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682). 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters