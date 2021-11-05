Community vaccination centers begin vaccinating kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

The two Community Vaccination Centers in Woodbridge and Manassas began administering COVID-19 vaccination shots to kids ages 5 to 11 on Thursday and will be open for shots on the weekends starting this Saturday and Sunday.
The CVC at the old Gander Mountain store near Potomac Mills will be open for kids’ COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The clinic is open to walk-ins, but appointments are “highly recommended,” according to a Prince William County press release.
The old Gander Mountain store is located at 14011 Worth Ave. in Woodbridge.
The Prince William Health District clinic at the Manassas Mall is administering COVID-19 vaccinations for kids on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The clinic is located in the mall at 8300 Sudley Road in Manassas.
In the near future, families will have additional options to get children vaccinated through their pediatrician, family practice, pharmacies, as well as the CVC, Manassas Mall, and PWHD Mobile Clinic Unit, the press release said.
The Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11 has the same active ingredients as the adult vaccine, but a smaller dose is given. The vaccine is being given in a two-dose series. Parents and guardians are encouraged to make an appointment for the second dose 21 days after the first dose has been administered, the release said.
Parents and guardians can schedule an appointment for their children to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calingl 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).
