Prince William County Supervisor Andrea Bailey will hold a town hall meeting Tuesday night to gather more community input on what should be done with the 4.6 million cubic yards of toxic coal ash sitting in a giant pond at Dominion Energy’s Possum Point power plant on the banks of the Potomac River.
The meeting will be held at the Potomac Middle School auditorium from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14.
The meeting is the second public discussion about the fate of Dominion Energy’s coal ash since the utility announced in January that it wants to bury the ash in a new, synthetic-lined landfill at Possum Point. The landfill would be constructed near the utility's last remaining coal ash pond, which it calls “pond D.”
The plan complies with a 2019 state law that requires coal ash to be contained in a lined landfill. It’s also the the cheapest and most efficient option, taking about eight years to complete at a cost of $347 million, according to Dominion officials.
But that plan has since met resistance from some local residents who do not want the coal ash to remain at Possum Point and would rather see it removed from the area by rail or barge.
The point of the town hall meeting, Bailey said Monday, is to hear what the larger community wants to see done with the ash.
“The … purpose of the townhall is to give the community a chance to voice their opinions,” Bailey said. “I want to get the community’s input. That’s crucial.”
Coal ash is a byproduct of burning coal to make electricity and contains a mix of lead, mercury, cobalt, arsenic, hexavalent chromium and other heavy metals, many of which are harmful to human health. Dominion burned coal at the Possum Point plant from the late 1940s to 2003. The plant has since burned natural gas.
Shortly after Dominion announced its plans in January, Bailey formed a task force of residents to examine the coal ash disposal options. In April, the group asked Dominion to assess the idea of removing the coal ash by barge and transporting it about 25 miles downriver to a Gen-On power plant in Newburg, Maryland, where a coal ash recycling plant is already in operation.
Dominion responded in early May, saying removing the coal ash by barge is “not a viable option” because it would cost about $800 million more than burying it at Possum Point and likely would not be a good candidate for available federal grant money to offset the cost. In addition, the utility said the grant money would be relatively small, according to Dominion slides obtained by the Prince William Times.
In an interview Monday, Bailey said barging the coal ash off of Possum Point to be recycled remains on the table. Bailey further said her preference is to remove the ash from the banks of the Potomac.
“I want it totally removed from Possum Point,” she said.
Members of Bailey’s coal ash task force will attend the meeting to share their preferred options for disposing of the coal ash, Bailey said.
Prince William County staff members will also attend to explain why the county’s planning department determined last month that a new coal ash landfill – should one be built at Possum Point – would not be subject to a “public facility review” by the county’s planning department and planning commission.
In a May 23 letter to Dominion, Deputy County Executive and acting-Planning Director Rebecca Horner said the proposed landfill is a reconstruction and an improvement of the existing landfill and would not impact county roads or “substantially change” the existing 714-acre Possum Point power plant and therefore is exemptfrom a detailed review by county officials.
However, Horner’s letter notes that the county staff will review the utility’s plans and provide comments and that Dominion will need to obtain building, land disturbance and other relevant permits and approvals from the county prior to the landfill’s construction.
Dominion also needs a solid waste permit from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, which includes a public hearing.
To drain and dispose of the 270 million gallons of water sitting on top of the coal ash pond, Dominion must also comply with its existing water discharge permit, also issued by the DEQ, as well its settlement agreement with the county that requires enhanced water treatment and independent water quality monitoring, Horner’s letter notes.
“During the review of the [DEQ] solid waste permit, [county] staff intends to comment on impacts to the county and our residents, including, but not limited to, drinking water, stormwater runoff, transportation and meeting the Board [of Supervisors’] endorsed greenhouse gas emission targets,” Horner’s letter said.
Bailey said the final plans for the coal ash have not yet been determined and said she is striving for a “collaborative solution” to deal with the coal ash, which has been sitting outside the power plant for decades.
“I am not a miracle worker, but I am a problem-solver,” Bailey said. “So I still believe there is a possibility for us to work with Dominion for the betterment of the community.”
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
