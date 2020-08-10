A local community testing task force is offering up to 200 free COVID-19 tests daily on a set weekly schedule to anyone who lives or works in Prince William County, Manassas or Manassas Park.
There are six free testing sites throughout the Prince William County area that operate on fixed days and times on Mondays through Fridays. Testing offered on Saturdays is announced on a weekly basis.
The task force is a collaboration between the emergency managers of Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, the Prince William Health District, and faith leaders and representatives from the local healthcare community.
Participants must provide their full name, telephone number and a home or work address in Prince William County, the City of Manassas, and the City of Manassas Park to obtain COVID testing and receive the results by telephone.
Prince William County Fire and Rescue spokesman Matt Smolsky said results can take up to 10 days “due to an increase in testing demand.” Smolsky said the task force is limited to providing 200 tests per day due to “current lab capacity limits.”
“Tests at each site are determined by anticipated demand,” Smolsky said. “We highly recommend anyone wanting a test to arrive at the advertised site as close as possible to the start time as the site will close when the testing capacity is reached.”
Mobile testing is also available five days a week with locations based on requests from community partners and local elected officials, according to Prince William Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Misner.
Mobile testing sites are not generally advertised as they are intended for targeted communities, Smolsky said.
Testing will occur on a weekly basis at the following locations:
Mondays:
- Woodbridge Senior Center, 8:30 a.m.
- Metz Middle School, 1:30 p.m.
- Splashdown Water Park, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesdays:
- James Long Park, 8:30 a.m.
- Cloverdale Park, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesdays:
- Dumfries Rescue Squad Building, 1:30 p.m.
- Metz Middle School, 5:30 p.m.
Thursdays:
- Cloverdale Park, 8:30 a.m.
- Woodbridge Senior Center, 1:30 p.m.
Fridays:
- Splashdown Water Park, 1:30 p.m.
- Woodbridge Senior Center, 5:30 p.m.
