The Prince William County School Board will begin the process of naming its 17th middle school, now under construction in Potomac Shores, during a special virtual “community input session” set for tonight.
The meeting will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24. Members of the public are invited to “attend” the meeting – via Zoom – to provide suggestions, recommendations and justifications for possible names to the school board's “naming committee,” which includes Chairman Dr. Babur Lateef (At Large), Vice Chair Loree Williams (Woodbridge) and Justin Wilk (Potomac).
Wilk, whose district includes the Potomac Shores community, said Wednesday he is “strongly leaning toward” a geographic name for the new school. During a recent virtual townhall meeting with Potomac Shores residents, the names “Potomac Shores Middle School” and “Cherry Hill Middle School” were well-received by participants, Wilk said.
Still, Wilk noted the input session is being held to hear other ideas from the community and that all suggestions are welcome.
The naming committee’s recommendations will be presented to the school board at its meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 7, and the school board will vote on the naming of the new middle school during the following meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
The $52.4 million new school is under construction on a 52.5-acre parcel across from John Paul the Great High School.
Potomac Shores, a 6-year-old residential development off U.S. 1, is also home to the Covington-Harper Elementary School, which opened in 2017.
The new middle school -- with a capacity of 1,491 students -- will be larger than most of the county’s other middle schools, which were built to accommodate about 1,200 students.
The school will have a separate, 800-seat auditorium. Most of the county’s middle schools have combination “café-toriums,” except for Fred Lynn Middle and a few other older middle schools that were originally used as high schools, such as Unity Braxton Middle, formerly Stonewall Middle.
The school will also have separate floors for each grade level -- sixth, seventh and eighth – as well as a STEAM lab – for the acronym science, technology, engineering, art and math. It will also have a “maker space” on each floor. All floors will also feature open, collaborative spaces for teachers and students.
SunCal, the developer of Potomac Shores, donated the site for the school to the county as a proffer when the Prince William County Board of Supervisors approved rezonings for its development in 2013.
The neighborhood, located off U.S. 1 in Dumfries on what is known as the Cherry Hill peninsula, has been approved for a total of 4,000 homes and apartments or condominiums as well as a town center, a Virginia Railway Express station and a hotel.
Those who would like to speak during tonight’s meeting must register to speak by 6 p.m. Each registered speaker will have two minutes to share their suggestion(s) along with any justification they feel is appropriate.
Those with an electronic device connected to a functioning microphone should follow this two-step process to make a public statement verbally during the community meeting:
Step 1 – Register with Zoom webinar
Please register for "Potomac Shores" Middle School Naming Committee - Community Input Session on September 24, 2020 7 p.m. EDT.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. Live captioning is only available through this option, according to a school division press release.
Step 2 – Sign up to speak
Complete the form requesting to speak by 6 p.m.
Those who would like to watch the meeting without speaking have the following options:
Those with web access can register for "Potomac Shores" Middle School Naming Committee - community input session . Or the session can be viewed on online at pwcstv.com.
A recording of the community meeting will be made available in the days following the webinar, the school division says.
Those without web access, can access the session by phone by calling: +1-646-558-8656 or +1-301-715-8592 or +1-312-626-6799. Webinar ID: 981 6460 6540; passcode: 950124.
The meeting will also be broadcast on Comcast Channel 18 or Verizon FIOS Channel 36.
Those who wish to submit a written public statement about their suggested name for the new middle school may do so before noon on Tuesday, Oct. 20, through the online naming input form.
A verbal statement about the school’s name may be made by calling the school division’s office of facilities services at 703-791-7312 before noon on Tuesday, Oct. 20, to leave a voicemail.
There will be opportunities for community members to speak at both meetings before the school board votes on the naming. Learn more.
