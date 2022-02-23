Community leader, critic of ‘The Rose’ gaming resort announces her candidacy for Dumfries mayor

Ebony Lofton has wanted to get involved in Dumfries town politics for a while.
She ran as a last-minute, write-in candidate for the Dumfries Town Council in 2020, and later sought a seat on the town’s planning commission, which she didn’t get.
She has now filed the necessary paperwork with the Prince William Board of County Elections, to include garnering the required number of signatures, to run for Dumfries mayor this fall. She is the first candidate to file for the town race. Dumfries voters will elect a mayor and three town council members on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Dumfries Mayor Derrick Wood said he will announce his reelection campaign on March 26.
Lofton, 47, has been president of the South Cove Homeowners Association for three years and a Dumfries resident for eight years.
“I enjoy being part of the happenings in the town,” she told the Prince William Times in a recent interview. “Since I’ve been there, there have been some great changes but there is so much more to be done.”
Lofton said she decided to run for council after a homeless shelter was proposed for the Grace Church property near her home, an idea she said she opposed.
“I didn’t agree with the handling of it by the town council,” she said.
Running for the council “was a great experience. I met a lot of people and learned a lot,” she said.
Lofton said she’s running for mayor because the town “deserves a mayor who is focused on the needs of the citizens, strengthening the police department, funding a parks and recreation department, community revitalization and increased economic development in the town of Dumfries.”
Lofton said she is opposed to the Rose Gaming Resort being built within the town over concerns it will be “an eyesore” and because of a lack of sufficient infrastructure to support it. She said she’s also worried about potential increases in crime and traffic.
Now that the Rose has been approved – and a ribbon-cutting ceremony held just last month – she said she’ll take a close look at the facility’s conditional use permit if elected mayor.
“I would want to see what they promised to do, what is necessary for the town. I would want to have constant updates,” she said. “I think it’s important for our citizens to know the process along the way. If there are concerns, they need to be properly followed through. It could be the make or break for the town’s comfortability for this unusual facility.”
Lofton said she thinks citizens need to pay attention to how their town is being governed. “They need to see what’s happening and they understand how these decisions are being made. I’m just a citizen who realizes that something isn’t right,” she said.
Lofton is a portfolio manager in commercial lending at an area bank. She’s also a former Marine Corps spouse and has three grown daughters and a grandson.
Lofton said she held various jobs while her husband was on active duty. While stationed at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Lofton worked as a night emergency room secretary. While they were stationed in Hawaii, she worked for a credit union as its executive assistant to a chief finance officer. At Fort Meade, Maryland, she was an executive assistant to a senior vice president.
“Sometimes I worked where I could, though, usually roles related to accounting or banking,” she said.
Reach Aileen Streng at aileenstreng@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.