Although Virginia is entering Phase 2 of re-opening, the Community Feeding Taskforce has urgent need for bilingual volunteers who can answer calls to the Food Operations Center hotline.
Bilingual skills in Spanish urgently needed. Duties include answering calls from those in need of food, redirecting callers to a food pantry closest to where they live and arranging home deliveries for shut-ins. Training is provided, however, volunteers will work from home and must have their own computer and internet access.
To register, please create an account at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org, then go click on “respond to opportunity.” Questions? Contact Bonnie at 571-292-5302.
Medical Reserve Corps has an urgent need for volunteers to help in the fight against COVID-19. Many volunteers are needed across the state and locally to provide support for the expected surge in hospitals and long-term care facilities. Volunteers with healthcare experience are especially needed, but they will accept non-medical volunteers in a variety of other skill sets as well. Please fill out an online application at http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/mrc/. Questions? Please email amy.feinberg@vdh.virginia.gov for more information.
ACTS Thrift Store in Dumfries is re-opening, and volunteers are needed to assist staff with preparations. Volunteers will work in a warehouse setting at the ACTS Donation Center located at 17690 Main St., Dumfries.
Shifts are Monday-Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. If you are healthy, between 18 and 55 years of age, and able to lift 15 pounds or more, they need your help! Contact the store at 703-221-3298 to let them know your availability. Note: All volunteers must complete and submit the online volunteer application found at https://actspwc.org/ prior to volunteering. Contact Shirley at scouteau@actspwc.org or call 703-441-8606 ext. 212 for more information.
BEACON is looking for virtual instructors for their three-week Summer Conversation classes, July 6 to 24. Classes meet every Monday and Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m., and Tuesdays & Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Volunteers are needed to provide small group instruction to English for Speaker of Other Languages (ESOL).
No second language or teaching experience is required. Free professional-level training is provided. Schedules are flexible. Volunteers are also needed as virtual technology facilitators for their three-week summer conversation classes. Technology facilitators provide technical support for the ESOL online classes two to four hours a week.
If you have basic computer skills, are comfortable with using Zoom, and would like to be a part of a team to help make a difference in your community, please call 571-422-2242 or email jmorazuniga@osbva.org to hear more about these exciting and rewarding opportunities.
For Children’s Sake is looking for foster parents to provide a loving and stable home for youth in foster care. FCS trains and supports all families ongoing before, during and after foster youth are in your home. FCS is looking for foster parents to take children as both short- and long-term placements. They are planning to hold virtual training in early July. Please call Kelley at 703-817-9890 or email kwillis@fcsva.org for more information.
House of Mercy needs local residents to hold food drives to help re-stock their bare food pantry shelves! They have seen a big increase in clients seeking food assistance and urgently need donations of nonperishable items such as veggies, soups, mac and cheese, canned meats, etc. to re-stock their shelves.
It’s so easy to conduct a food drive, even during this pandemic, and you’ll be helping to feed hungry families! Please call 703-579-0279 or email scrooks@houseofmercyva.org to learn how you can help.
Manassas Park City Hall needs adult volunteers to assist visitors as the building reopens. Shifts are weekdays, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Duties include ensuring social distancing, escorting visitors to destinations, asking health-screening questions and taking temperatures using touchless thermometers.
This opportunity will take place both inside and outside. Volunteers must bring their own face masks. Hand-sanitizer will be available. To register, please create an account at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org, then go into “Opportunity to Respond” to find the listing. opportunity. Please specify the day(s) and shift(s) you are available.
Prince William Food Rescue (PWFR) urgently needs volunteers as the program is taking on the responsibility of delivering food to both ACTS and SERVE homebound clients. PWFR is an app-based program enabling volunteers to pick up viable, close-to-expiration foods from supermarkets, restaurants, food pantries, etc., and then deliver it to a program that can immediately use the food.
More info on PWFR may be found at https://pwfoodrescue.org/. Please contact Shirley at scouteau@actspwc.org or call 703-441-8606, ext. 212 for more information.
The Salvation Army is collecting items for seniors and vulnerable populations. You can help by creating care packages from the security of your own home and safely dropping items at their Prince William location in Woodbridge. Food items such as canned soups/other dry or canned foods are requested. Non-food items such as socks, toiletries, diapers/baby wipes and sanitizing supplies are also needed.
Donated items can be dropped off at 1483 Old Bridge Road, Woodbridge Suite 102, Woodbridge. Email Angela at angela.soriano@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 202-345-2238 to learn more.
StreetLight Community Ministries has re-opened its food pantry, but donations of nonperishable food are desperately needed so they can continue giving aid to our homeless and impoverished neighbors during this pandemic. Donations will be accepted every Tuesday, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Please email ashaffner@thestreetlight.org to learn more.
If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703-369-5292 or visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org.
Thanks so much for all you do in our community.
