As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, Prince William County's Community Feeding Task Force is feeling a demand to get more food to people in the community who need it.
The task force recently moved its operations to a bigger, county-owned warehouse, which allows it to move food more effectively and easily to 48 different food pantries across Prince William County, Aaron Tolson, the director of Action in the Community Through Service, or ACTS, said in a county news release.
"The county owns the space and paid for the build out and installation of the racks. They provided us with an insulated truck and all the tech that we need – setting up Wi-Fi and security – to make sure everything is working for us,” Tolson said.
The county also provides logistics to the task force, Tolson said. "They're coordinating county box trucks, pretty much every day, for some of our larger deliveries."
At the beginning of the pandemic, Didlake, an area company that provides employment and opportunity for people with disabilities, let the task force use one of its warehouses until other arrangements could be made, according to the news release.
The new warehouse, on KAO Circle in Manassas, helps the task force better perform its mission by serving as a headquarters and a distribution center, Tolson said.
"There's a lot of space in here, and we're able to send stuff out very efficiently. We also have loading docks, which allows us to receive more food that we can then push back out. It makes it a lot easier for volunteers, as well,” he said.
Tolson said that since March 19, the task force has redirected 261,490 pounds of food, which equates to 131,966 meals, to feed 4,330 families every week. The task force has also completed 1,228 "food rescues" to people who are unable to get to a food distribution site.
Additionally, the task force has made nearly 200 direct, emergency food deliveries to families who called the task force's helpline at 703-794-4668, Tolson said.
In addition to its regular local donations from grocery stores, markets and restaurants, the task force has recently started receiving food through the United States Department of Agriculture's Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, or CFAP, which delivers dairy and produce boxes to non-profits for distribution, Tolson said.
"We are starting to receive CFAP produce boxes and expect to receive and distribute over 3,500 this week. We are going to be receiving and distributing 1,000 CFAP dairy boxes a week and nearly 1,000 CFAP milk boxes weekly in the next couple of weeks,” Tolson said.
Prince William County, ACTS, the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park and the Prince William County Community Foundation established the task force – a scalable, flexible, long-term feeding operation – to make sure Prince William County residents who need food receive it during the pandemic.
How to donate
Donations can be made directly to the task force warehouse at 8414 Kao Circle, Manassas, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations can also be left at the nearest food pantry. Call ACTS at 703-441-8606, extension 251, to coordinate a drop off time at the one of the food pantries or to arrange cash donations.
