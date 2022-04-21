Giulia Manno, Prince William County's first environmental and energy sustainability officer, has been on the job for less than a month but is already working on the county's “Community Energy Master Plan” -- a roadmap to achieving the county’s sustainability goals.
In November 2020, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors passed a resolution laying out the county’s goals for addressing climate change, which include reducing greenhouse gas emissions and ensuring the county government’s operations achieve 100% renewable energy by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050.
Manno said the goals are “aggressive but not uncommon.”
“A lot of counties are adopting goals like this. We are not the first ones to be this ambitious,” Manno told the Prince William Times in an interview this week.
“Areas that will need a lot of focus will be reducing emission from our commercial building sector and our transportation sector. That’s clear from the greenhouse gas inventory that the [Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments] did for Prince William County.”
Manno, 30, is a native of Stafford County and comes to the county with about 10 years’ experience in environmental education, advocacy and analysis.
Most recently, Manno worked as an environmental specialist consultant for the World Bank Group, where she compiled data on the organization’s environmental footprint. Prior to that, she worked in the offices of sustainability at both George Mason and Georgetown universities and also worked for Keep America Beautiful, where she focused on reducing waste, improving public spaces and recycling infrastructure. Manno also interned at the Potomac Environmental Research and Education Center at Belmont Bay as part of its education program for county middle-schoolers.
Manno earned an undergraduate degree in integrative studies with a concentration in conservation studies from George Mason University and a master’s degree in conflict analysis and resolution, also from George Mason.
“I decided that I wanted to become a better advocate for the people who are most affected by climate change -- underrepresented and underserved communities,” Manno said. “That’s really where I got my educational background in strategies for facilitating community engagement in an equitable way.”
Manno said she was drawn to the Prince William County job because of its focus on sustainability and stakeholder engagement.
“It kind of felt like all of my past experience coming together into this role, so I was really excited to apply for the position,” she said. “I had recently moved to the Belmont Bay area, so it was kind of serendipitous. It’s a beautiful area. Prince William County is beautiful in general. I love all the parks.”
Manno began working for the county on March 21. Her annual salary is $124,700.
The Prince William Times spoke with Manno about what it will take for the county reach its sustainability goals. The discussion also included current topics, such as the final closure of Dominion Energy’s coal ash pond at Possum Point and proposals to open the county’s rural crescent to industrial development and data centers. The conversation was lightly edited for continuity and clarity.
How was your first month on the job?
I'm learning a lot really fast. Before I even joined there was a lot of excitement and appetite for this position and getting the Community Energy Master Plan going. My colleagues have been really eager to help me get up to speed. I've been meeting with stakeholders who will be involved in helping to create the plan and I am looking forward to meeting with more in the coming months. At the moment, I’m putting pieces together and learning a lot.
What are the county’s sustainability priorities?
My priority No. 1 for my first year … is to facilitate the creation of the Community Energy Master Plan and to have a clear path forward for how we’re going to reach the climate goals that were adopted by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments and endorsed by the Board of County Supervisors.
The climate goals are for the county to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 from a 2005 baseline; for the county to source 100% of our energy or electricity from renewable sources by 2035; and for Prince William County government operations to achieve 100% renewable energy by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050.
Are you also working with the school division?
In the past four weeks I have not but they are definitely an important stakeholder that will be engaged in the planning process.
How will residents be involved in your work?
There will be opportunities for residents and other stakeholder groups to contribute and review the plan along the way. That’s a critical part of creating a strategic plan that is equitable.
There are nearly 5 million cubic yards of coal ash on the banks of the Potomac River at Possum Point. Is your office involved in figuring out a final disposal plan?
The Office of Sustainability, AKA me, has not yet engaged with this process in the last month. But I do suspect in the future that I will be providing input along with my colleagues.
The county is considering replanning about 2,100 acres in the rural crescent to allow a new data center corridor along Pageland Lane. Are you advising the supervisors or staff regarding the potential effects of such development on water quality and otherwise?
The Community Energy Master plan will include recommendations on how to meet our county climate goals. That will definitely have to include an analysis of the climate impacts of large-scale developments, particularly impacts from commercial buildings and the transportation sector. So, not yet, but yes, there will be recommendations.
In what you have seen so far, what is the county doing well with regard to sustainability and what do we need to work on?
One thing that is really great is that we do have really engaged community members and environmental groups who are committed to being good stewards of Prince William County’s natural resources. I think that engagement and advocacy is a big asset for the county.
Things that we can work on, I am always going to say we can work on lowering emissions -- commercial buildings and transportation are the largest source of emissions. On the county side, the Community Energy Master Plan will shed light on some of the most impactful recommendations in those areas.
Can you share some Earth Day sustainability tips for our readers, simple things residents can do to make an impact on our environment on Earth Day and every day?
What people can do every day can look like a lot of different things depending on their circumstances. Some ideas are:
- Buy local if you can to cut down on emissions from shipping
- Take advantage of telework options and virtual meetings if possible instead of traveling
- Reduce energy use in your home and adjust the thermostat when you aren’t home
- Join a local cleanup effort
- Plant native plants in your yard to support the pollinators
- Employ natural lawn care by planting native and using less fertilizer protects our watershed
- Bike instead of driving when it is safe to cut down on car trips
Also, the slogan for Earth Day 2022 is “Invest in Our Planet.” One may first think that means money, but I think that investing time is also very important. People can take an hour during Earth Day to learn about some new sustainability topic or skill, like how to make your own compost pile or local composting resources like the Balls Ford Facility. It is a great time to learn about how you can live more sustainably with whatever resources you have available in your own neighborhood.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
