The number of inmates at the Prince William jail continues to fall as Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth and local judges work to release as many non-violent offenders as possible in hopes of staving off a deadly outbreak of COVID-19.
As of Friday, April 10, the Prince William Manassas Adult Detention Center was down to 602 inmates, 150 fewer than were being held at the jail when Ashworth announced the effort back on Friday, March 20. It’s the first time in more than a decade that the jail’s population has fallen below its Department of Corrections-rated capacity of 667.
Ashworth said Monday that local prosecutors have focused on releasing elderly and medically at-risk inmates who were arrested for non-violent crimes from the jail. To accomplish that task, Ashworth said county courts are allowing second bond hearings for any jailed offenders who want one.
Typically, when a person is arrested, they are only allowed one bond hearing, which occurs the day after they are booked at the jail, Ashworth said. It’s not often that they get a second shot at being released on bond.
“That opened the floodgates,” Ashworth said. “We went from having five or six bond hearings a day to having 20 or 30.”
Ashworth said prosecutors looked at all cases and used their discretion to recommend the release of non-violent offenders on bond where appropriate. But judges make the final decision on whether or not a person is released on bond or their own recognizance.
“We put a lot of people on pretrial supervision or electronic monitoring where we may not have under normal circumstances,” Ashworth said.
Ashworth added that prosecutors are not recommending the release of any individuals arrested for violent crimes.
“The jail population is currently people we can’t release,” Ashworth said.
As of Friday, April 10, no inmates had yet been tested for COVID-19, according to Maj. Amanda Lambert, director of support services for the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center.
Lambert has declined to say how or whether the jail has been able to maintain social distancing among the inmates. According to the county website, the jail is implementing new procedures to isolate and triage at-risk or symptomatic inmates, maintaining social distancing between staff and the general public and screening all incoming inmates for symptoms of the illness.
So far, the only reported case at a county jail in Virginia has been in Fairfax County, where an inmate in his 20s at Fairfax County Detention Center tested positive for COVID-19. According to a statement by the Fairfax Sheriff’s Department on March 31, the man is being held in isolation at the jail.
Virginia’s Department of Corrections reported its first death of a prison inmate from the virus on Tuesday, April 14, a 49-year-old woman serving a nine-year sentence at Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland for manufacturing methamphetamine, delivery of drugs to prison and larceny, said VADOC spokeswoman Lisa Kinney in a press release.
She had underlying health conditions, including asthma and Hepatitis-C, and was hospitalized at VCU’s medical center from April 4 until her death, Kinney said. She had an expected release date in mid-2023.
VADOC has reported 44 inmates and 32 staff with active COVID-19at state correctional facilities as of Tuesday, April 14.
There have been 6,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia and 195 deaths as of Wednesday, April 15, according to the Virginia Department of Health. In Prince William County, there have 536 reported cases of COVID-19, 64 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.
Prince William County currently ranks second out of 133 Virginia localities in the number of confirmed cases as of Wednesday, April 15. The only locality with more cases is Fairfax County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.