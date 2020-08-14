Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth has recused herself from prosecuting four young people who were arrested during a July 14 "defund the police" protest at the county's James J. McCoart Administration Building.
The protest was held prior to a Prince William Board of County Supervisors meeting. Four young people were arrested after a scuffle between protesters and two men who came to attend the board meeting.
One of the men, a 72-year-old, shouted at a protester, “I hope you and your family get shot.” Protesters stepped toward the man as he walked to the building, resulting in a shoving match. It is unclear who made first contact. One protester was pushed to the ground and another was punched in the face.
Protesters arrested included Alinah Kargar, 20, of Haymarket; Enrique Dentone, 20, of Gainesville; and Tasia Dodson, 31, of Fredericksburg. All three were charged with assault and battery and taken to the local jail. Mooez Sheikh, 21, of Manassas, was charged with disorderly conduct. Neither of the men who shoved and shouted at the protesters were arrested.
Ashworth, a Democrat, said she recused herself from the cases because she has a relationship with a relative of one of the protesters. Ashworth said Friday that the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Colonial Heights has been appointed “to handle” the four cases.
“I recused myself because I have a personal relationship with relatives of one of the protestors and did not want that to be seen as influencing any decisions made on the case,” Ashworth said.
Members of several local Democratic committees and caucuses have called on Ashworth to drop the charges against the four protesters. In a letter to the editor, the chairs of Democratic committees representing five of the county’s seven magisterial districts wrote that the incident was a “textbook case of systemic racism.”
“These young adults did not receive equal treatment under the law, and our community now has an opportunity to right that wrong,” they wrote.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
Throw them in jail. Next!!!
