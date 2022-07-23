The Prince William Committee of 100 recently honored five area leaders with the organization’s first annual “People’s Choice” awards. Those honored were nominated by members of the Committee of 100 for their “outstanding work and dedication to improving the quality of life in Prince William County,” according to a press release about the event.
Awardees included: Kim Hosen, executive director of the Prince William Conservation Alliance; Prince William County School Board Member Lillie Jessie (Occoquan); K. Jack Koomyoomjian, an environmental engineer and founding member of LOCCA, the Lake Ridge-Occoquan-Coles Civic Association; Carol Noggle, founding member of the Prince William-Fauquier League of Women Voters and a volunteer chief elections officer; Elena Schlossberg, executive director of the Coalition to Save Prince William County; and Aaron Tolson, chief executive officer of the nonprofit Northern Virginia Food Rescue.
The Committee of 100 also recently elected a new slate of leaders for the upcoming 2022-23 year. Its new leaders include: President Ray Mizener, Treasurer Tony Guiffre, and Secretary Sherry Zachry.
The Committee of 100 is a nonprofit group that provides a non-partisan, educational forum to examine essential interests, problems and goals of the people of Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park. Members represent a diverse group of leaders from the business, civic and government communities.
Membership is open to anyone living or working in Prince William area who is interested in the affairs of the local area through participation in civic, business, cultural, humanitarian or similar activities.
To join or renew a membership, visit: www.pwc100.org/membership.
