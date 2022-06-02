Manassas Park’s new “Park Central” town center is on track to be partially complete this summer with the new city hall, public library and splash pad set to open by mid-August. Also, a deal to bring Cinema Café into the development was recently finalized, an addition city officials say is key to the project’s success.
The Manassas Park City Council settled on the name “Park Central” for the new development after gathering public input and working with a consultant for about a year. The name is hoped to distinguish the downtown concept and help the public readily identify the new town center.
The first phase of construction -- representing about a quarter of the project – will be formally opened to the public in a July 16 ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event will celebrate the completion of the new city hall building, which will include a new public library and an outdoor plaza with a splash pad for young families, according to Manassas Park City Manager Laszlo Palko.
The new 10,000-sqare-foot library is expected to open in mid-August. The library will be almost five times larger than the city’s existing library, Palko said.
Most administrative offices in the city hall, including the city treasurer and commissioner of revenue offices, will be open by mid-June, Palko said.
The popular Jirani Coffeehouse, located in old town Manassas, will open a second location on the first floor of the new Manassas Park City Hall adjacent to the public plaza. Jirani may also offer outdoor dining as well as live entertainment. Palko said there is space for another restaurant to come into the city hall, as well.
Ken Moorman, Jirani Coffeehouse’s owner and a resident of Manassas Park, said he is thrilled to open a second coffee shop at Park Central. Expanding to Manassas Park was his “vision seven years ago and to now have the opportunity to make it a reality is very exciting,” he said.
Years in the making
Creating a destination town center in Manassas Park has been an ambitious and complicated public-private endeavor that is now more than four years in the making. The goal was to design a new downtown for Manassas Park that will boost the city’s economic position and, hopefully, bring some relief to Manassas Park property owners, who endure the highest real estate tax rate in Northern Virginia.
The expansive project is also a big gamble for Manassas Park, but “failure is not an option,” Palko said at a recent meeting of the Manassas Park City Council.
Negotiations with the various private entities involved in the project have been underway for years, Palko said. Part of the challenge was overcoming what Palko called an “unfortunate history” with the City Center development across the street from the new city hall that has so far failed to attract many commercial entities. Palko said the development stalled because of a lack of parking, among other reasons.
As a result, Manassas Park endured 10 years of a “black eye” due to empty storefronts, and businesses “were hesitant to come here,” Palko said.
For Park Central to be successful, multiple players were included and “a lot of deals were contingent on one another,” Palko said. “So, [the city] was essentially a conductor trying to bring everyone together to make this development happen.”
The project broke ground in 2021 but faced pandemic-related challenges, including rising construction costs. Despite those setbacks, the plan came into focus when Cinema Café recently signed on to anchor the commercial development. Negotiations had been stalled due to pandemic uncertainty in the movie industry, but city officials inked a deal with the theater in May.
“COVID and inflation has been making everything very problematic, but we kept fighting to make this work,” Palko said.
Both Cinema Café and Jirani Coffeehouse were offered incentives to join the Park Central project.
Jirani, for example, has a 10-year lease with two optional five-year renewal terms. The first year is free but the rent will increase to $39,038.56 during the 10th year as market conditions improve. The coffee house is scheduled to pay a total of $245,722.20 in rent over 10 years, according to Manassas Park documents.
As a further incentive, the city will reimburse Jirani for up to $108,200 in capital costs to build out their space. Jirani will have 270 days to open the new coffee shop or until the spring of 2023.
Cinema Café has plans to build a 49,000-square-foot, eight-screen theater and dining complex at Park Central. The theater is expected to include a giant outdoor screen that can be used for projecting both movies and other events, such as video game tournaments. To lure the theater, the city pledged to sell just over 3 acres to Cinema Café for $100, according to city documents.
The sweeteners were needed to lure commercial anchors that would both attract other businesses and generate significant tax revenue on their own, Palko said.
“The plan always was to incentivize a commercial anchor to anchor our downtown and to make it commercially viable so that all the other restaurants and businesses that ended up coming here will have something to pull people in,” Palko said, adding: “We see this as a partnership with Cinema Café, and we will work very closely with them on marketing.”
Cinema Café is slated to open in 2024 and is expected to be a huge draw from neighboring communities across Northern Virginia, Palko said.
Once Jirani and Cinema Café are fully operational, the city expects the project to generate at least an estimated $500,000 in tax revenue annually from real estate, meals, professional and occupational licensing and business property taxes, Palko said.
Cinema Café is projected to generate about $250,000 per year in meals tax revenue, an amount that will nearly double the city’s existing annual meals tax revenue of $350,000. The project is also expected to generate almost $150,000 a year in commercial real estate taxes, with sales taxes producing another $100,000 annually.
Cinema Café alone could end up generating 15 to 20% of the city’s total economic output, Palko said.
Over time, the hope is that the downtown area will become hub not just for dining and entertainment but also for specialty shopping, including a smaller “mom and pop” grocery store that would be the first within Manassas Park’s city limits, Palko said.
300 new homes, parking garage
The project will be bolstered by a new, 730-space parking garage built next to city hall and beside the Virginia Railway Express commuter rail station. The project is being paid for with money from Express Mobility Partners, which will operate the Interstate 66 Express lanes. The new garage is also slated to be finished in 2024.
The ground level of the new garage will be reserved for city hall, library and retail customers, while the upper three levels will be dedicated to VRE commuters. Palko said work on the structure will begin this fall. The garage will include a pedestrian bridge over to the existing 600-space surface parking lot that will remain, Palko said.
The Park Central project also includes 300 new condominiums that are already under construction in the adjacent “Village at Manassas Park,” which is within walking distance of both the city hall complex and the VRE station.
The first phase of construction includes 164 “two over two” condominiums with garages that are being built by Stanley Martin Homes. The homes are already selling for about $440,000 to $500,000 and are expected to be complete this fall.
Site work will begin next spring on the second phase: 136 stacked townhomes that are expected to be delivered in 2025.
Palko said that with the current higher residential property values, the sales prices of the first phase condominiums are higher than initially expected. As a result, residential real estate tax revenue generated by the new homes is expected to exceed estimates.
The additional residential real estate taxes will cover the lease payments the city will owe for the city hall and library. They will begin in 2024 and continue for 30 years in a complex lease-to-own schedule set to pay for the new building without additional taxes from current residents or issuing new debt.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Palko said, adding: “It’s very exciting because we have all the players in place to have a successful downtown.”
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
