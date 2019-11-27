Presley Keyser, a freshman at Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School in Manassas, will perform with a group of 500 cheerleaders and dancers from across the country during Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day parade in Philadelphia, the oldest in the nation.
Keyser earned the All-American title based on her superior cheerleading and dance skills. Only the top 10% of the cheerleaders and dancers who attend summer Varsity Spirit camps receive a chance to march in the holiday parade, according to a Varsity Spirit press release.
Presley said she is excited to perform in the parade and represent her school and community in Philadelphia.
“It was such a huge honor to be selected as an All-American Cheerleader,” Presley said. “I started cheer and dance at a very young age and I love it so much. I am so proud and excited to have this opportunity to represent my school, my community and Prince William County at this event. I cannot wait to perform our routine and be a part of such a monumental parade!”
Keyser and the other “All-Americans” will perform alongside floats and giant balloons, as well as favorites from the entertainment world as the 2019 Dunkin’ Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade makes its way through the heart of historic Philadelphia.
The 100thAnnual Thanksgiving Day Parade is televised in the Philadelphia area and syndicated throughout the United States.
In the Washington, D.C., area, the parade will be broadcast live on DCW50. The channel can be viewed on channel 803 on Comcast and 503 on Verizon. For more information, visit DCW50’s website.
