In front of a nearly standing-room-only crowd, Alyssa Andrews took an early seat on the bench due to foul trouble Friday.
But then she adjusted her aggression, so by the end of the night she stood tall at center court, holding the Colgan Sharks’ first region championship trophy in basketball history.
Andrews finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds for her fourth consecutive double-double in the postseason as the Sharks narrowly beat Osbourn Park 46-43 during the final of the Region 6B girls tournament at home in Manassas.
“We just didn’t have an answer for Andrews,” Yellow Jackets coach Chrissy Kelly said of the Colgan junior who has 18 double-doubles this season. “Andrews put her team on her back, and I don’t know what we did.”
Nonetheless, the second-seeded Yellow Jackets seemed on the verge of tying the game most of the night, even when they fell behind by as much as 33-23 late in the third quarter. No. 1 Colgan’s stellar defense began to wobble from fatigue so Osbourn Park cut its deficit to 44-43 late in the fourth period after briefly leading 10-7 at the start of the second quarter against the Sharks (21-5), who will next play in the Class 6 state tournament along with OP (19-7).
So the raucous compactly crowd witnessed a phenomenal show with the teams often alternating baskets in the second half. In fact, OP nearly forced overtime with Jo Raflo’s wide open 3-pointer missing by a mere inch or two at the fourth-quarter buzzer.
“It’s pretty cool to see high school girls basketball fill a gym like that,” Kelly said. “It says a lot about the community and [the growth] of women’s basketball. It’s awesome.”
About 10 minutes before the start of the game, a line of spectators still stretched about 100 yards from the building's entrance to the the gym's doors.
By the start of the second half, the Sharks had only a slightly larger group of fans than the Jackets as people from both sides of the gym spilled out of the stands and onto the gym floor. School officials sometimes had to herd the fans back away from the sidelines.
“This was a beautiful atmosphere,” Colgan coach Fred Milbert said. “You couldn’t ask for a much more fun and invigorating environment.
“It reminded me of the old days when I used to coach at Gar-Field,” he said.
Milbert spent 15 years at Gar-Field, amassing a 327-62 record with four region titles and the 1998 Group AAA state championship. So on Friday he claimed his fifth region title, this time as Colgan’s fourth-year coach.
Kelly experienced Friday similarly after she spent seven seasons as Forest Park’s head coach early in her career. She won the 2006 and 2004 Group AAA state championships while amassing a 149-43 record with the Bruins.
“I was young and didn’t [appreciate] what was happening,” she said. “So to sit back and kind of take a look around [Friday], it’s pretty cool.”
Colgan’s players, meanwhile, had rarely played in that type of atmosphere. They felt the difference but didn’t let it faze them too much en route to winning the program’s first region title.
“It feels so good because we worked hard for it,” junior Kennedy Fuller said after scoring 14 points. “Nobody believed that we could get this far and it’s just fueled us.”
The Sharks had never even won a region game prior to this season, let alone a championship.
“I think we’ve exceeded the expectations from earlier in the year already,” Milbert said. “Proud of the way they played. Proud of the pride they have in themselves and in the school.
“To me, there’s no stopping us right now,” he said. “If we keep playing with the energy we’re playing with and we keep preparing the way we are.”
Next month, the Sharks will play in the Class 6 state quarterfinals after they earned their first state berth in history by beating Stonewall Jackson 73-66 Wednesday during the region semifinals.
“We’re going to put our heads back down and keep working; going back to being quiet,” Andrews said of preparing for state. “I believe in our team so much.”
Milbert believed in Andrews on Friday despite her three fouls in the first half. She committed her second foul only 5 minutes, 8 seconds into the first quarter, so Milbert removed her from the game until the second period. Then she committed her third foul (second on the offensive end) with 4:10 still remaining in the first half, but Milbert trusted her enough to leave her on the floor.
“Alyssa is an extremely smart player,” the Colgan coach said. “She knows when to turn [the aggression] on and when to turn it off. … She has learned to make great decisions.”
Andrews didn’t commit another foul over the final 20:14 of the game, amassing 19 points in that span.
“It goes to show you how great of a player Andrews is,” Kelly said. “That’s what great players do: ‘Put me on the floor and I’m not going to foul again.’”
Andrews’ absence in the first quarter clearly hurt the Sharks as OP finished on an 8-0 run for a 10-7 lead.
“I think that I was just really amped” in the first quarter, she said of the fouls. “But I learned that I don’t have to go for” making every play.
Regardless, Andrews played a significant role in the interior of Colgan’s defense. She finished with a game-high three blocks and altered other shots while Fuller helped lock down the perimeter with a game-high three steals.
Fuller had two steals in the second quarter as OP committed eight turnovers in that period despite only five in the other three quarters combined. So the Sharks allowed only five field goals in the first half as they built an 18-12 lead with the Yellow Jackets failing to score during the opening 7:39 of the second quarter.
“That’s a heck of a feat … to stop an excellent team like OP,” said Milbert, who often utilized a 2-2-1 full-court press.
“They’ve got shooters, that’s for damned sure,” Fuller said of the Yellow Jackets.
It didn’t show Friday, though. The Yellow Jackets made only 2 of 18 3-pointers after they shot much better during their dominant season-opening win over Colgan, 69-45, Dec. 2.
Kelly hoped not to use perimeter shooting as a crutch during the rematch.
“I’ve got a lot of damn coaches, and every single one of them told [the players] to go to the rim,” she said.
Instead, OP attempted only seven 2-point field goals in the first half while going 0-for-9 on 3-pointers.
In the second half, the Yellow Jackets bombarded with paint with driving layup attempts, led by Alana Powell, Hailey Kellogg and Katie Lemanski, but that only cut their deficit to as low as one point.
“Things we should have done in the first half,” Kelly said. “It took us 16 minutes to decide to be something different [than a 3-point shooting team], and we ran our of time.”
Consecutive gravity-defying layups rimmed out for OP midway through the fourth quarter to keep Colgan ahead, while a step-back 3-pointer by Andrews also deflated the Jackets’ crowd. Alex Harju did make a 3-pointer for Osbourn Park with 1:09 remaining to cut the Sharks’ lead to 44-43, but Andrews then made 2 of 4 free throws and the Jackets didn’t score again.
Powell kept the Yellow Jackets alive in that fourth quarter by scoring seven of her team-high 11 points despite still feeling the effects of a Jan. 2 injury that kept her out about six weeks.
“You could see she’s finally getting back into the swing of things,” Kelly said. “She was a game changer.
“But you’re relying on a freshman to take over … and it’s a big moment,” said Kelly, who had hoped for more production from the likes of Raflo, Maddie Scarborough and Hannah Osaro.
Raflo finished with nine points while Kellogg and Lemanski had six each with five from Harju, but Osaro and Scarborough had only two apiece. Trinity Epps and Kellogg added four rebounds each while Lemanski had three assists.
For Colgan, Naja Perryman had two assists and five points as the Sharks’ third-leading scorer. So Osbourn Park played fairly well defensively, especially by limiting the Sharks to 18 points in the first half.
But Colgan had only 10 turnovers Friday after committing 26 during its season-opening loss to the Yellow Jackets.
Regardless, Osbourn Park appears to have potential at state after earning the first berth in program history Wednesday with a 51-41 win over Colonial Forge in the region semifinals.
“We’ve got to clean up all the little things that we just didn’t get done tonight,” Kelly said. “But my girls should be really proud” of this season.
“They did a lot of really great things,” she said, “and we’ll see what happens next.”
