Tiana Cruz Colgan girls soccer

Game-winning goal: Colgan Sharks' Tiana Cruz (middle) scores the game-winning and only goal in the Class 6 state championship game on Sunday, June 11. Battlefield High School's Morgan Shively (left) tries unsuccessfully to deflect the ball from the goal. The Sharks beat the Battlefield Bobcats 1-0.

 By Doug Stroud
Colgan girls soccer celebrates postgame

Charles J. Colgan High School girls' soccer team members celebrate after winning their their first state title in school history on Sunday, June 11. The Sharks defeated Battlefield High School 1-0 at John Champe High School in Loudoun County.
Colgan girls soccer team photo

Charles J. Colgan High School's girls soccer team won its first state title in school history on Sunday, June 11, defeating Battlefield 1-0 at John Champe High School in Loudoun County.
Colgan girls soccer celebrates with rings

Members of Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School's  girls' soccer team point to their ring fingers after the team won its first state title in school history on Sunday, June 11 by defeated Battlefield High 1-0 at John Champe High School in Loudoun County.
Samantha Deguzman Colgan girls soccer

Colgan’s Samantha Deguzman (left) and Battlefield’s Rylie Swenson (right) battled frequently in Sunday’s Class 6 state final.
