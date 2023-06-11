Last spring, Charles J. Colgan forward Tiana Cruz was scoring goals at John Champe for the Knights’ girls soccer team. After transferring to Colgan high, the junior was back 12 months later, and in the biggest game of her life, didn’t let the moment pass her by.
As the Sharks took on Battlefield High School in the Class 6 state championship game at John Champe Sunday afternoon, Cruz was subbed in in the final six minutes with the game tied 0-0 and cemented herself in Colgan history.
“Coach (Tom Warzywak) put me in and told me, ‘Get us a goal,’” Cruz said.
A minute into her shift, Cruz did exactly that. Drifting towards the goal on backside of the formation, senior Samantha Deguzman played a left-footed cross to her on the far post, and as Bobcat goalkeeper Morgan Shively slid over, Cruz headed the ball high in the air over Shively’s outstretched left arm and into the back of the net. With just five minutes remaining, she had given Colgan a 1-0 lead.
Cruz narrowly snuck the ball in under the crossbar, but as it was on its way down, the Sharks held their breath as they waited to see if it was going in.
“I was scared that it was going to go over or the goalie was going to get a hand on it, but as soon as I saw the goalie come out and dip, I knew she had it,” said Deguzman, who will be playing at Virginia Tech next year.
Running out the final five minutes on the clock, Colgan held on to win the first girls soccer state championship in school history 1-0.
Said Cruz, “Being able to score the winning shot for the state title, it feels really good. I'm glad I was able to do it and bring it to the team.”
After defeating Kellam in penalty kicks in the quarterfinals and Oakton 5-1 in the semis, the Sharks finish 21-1-1 and put a bow on the greatest season in school history.
“Our objective when I came in here four or five years ago was to just give them something they could be proud of,” Colgan coach Tom Warzywak said. “It feels good that they were able to get this.”
As for Battlefield, their quest to capture their first state title since winning three in a row from 2014-16 ends in heartbreak at 17-3-3.
With previous postponements due to the poor air quality from the Canadian wildfires, the Bobcats played their third game in three days after topping Cosby 2-1 in the quarters on Friday and James Madison 1-0 in the semis on Saturday.
“We knew the longer the game went on without putting ball in the back of the net, the harder it was going to be for our girls. Three games in 48 hours is a big ask,” Battlefield coach Kevin Hilton said.
While both squads were held scoreless through the first 40 minutes, the first half didn’t come without its chances.
The first scoring opportunity came in the 11th minute where Colgan’s Chloe Nelson played a long cross into the box, but Mia Arevolo-Delcid’s header went straight to the keeper. Six minutes later, Shively came up big in the net again as she tipped Kamryn Winger’s 30-yard free kick off the crossbar and away from the goal to keep the Sharks off the board.
The Bobcats’ best scoring chance came in the final three minutes of the half as Kyndal Shuler picked up a loose ball in the box, dribbled to the far post and shot across the goal, but Colgan’s Chase Rooney made the diving save moving to her left.
In the second half, Colgan had two chances to break the tie in the 12th minute. First, Winger’s running 30-yard straightaway strike beat Shively but thumped off the crossbar, then Deguzman spun past a defender inside the box and fired a shot that sailed mere inches overtop of the net.
While the Sharks kept applying the pressure, Battlefield’s opportunities dwindled as their counterattack was less effective in the second half. Using their fresher legs to chase down through balls and long crosses, Colgan rarely allowed the ball to leave their attacking end.
With time winding down and overtime looming, Colgan’s relentless effort on offense never eased up until they finally broke through in the 76th minute.
Receiving the ball along the near touchline, Deguzman powered past one defender then juked by another, giving herself an angle to find Cruz.
“If you have a team that's really organized, they try to deny you the middle. You have to get to the outside to try to switch the ball and then get those finishes. And that's what they tried all game long. That's what we kept working on and they finally got the breakthrough,” said Warzywak.
Expecting the Bobcats to play her right foot, Deguzman caught Battlefield off guard and went left. “They know I love my right foot, so I was like, ‘I'm going to go to my left.’ I saw Tiana (Cruz) back post, goalie out, so I just lobbed it for her, and she was able to finish it,” she said.
As Cruz headed it in to put the Sharks in front, she was mobbed by her teammates while the fans went into a frenzy in the stands.
Battlefield was able to push deep into their attacking end in the final five minutes but couldn’t put a shot on goal.
With Colgan anxiously trying to run out the clock, the referee’s whistle soon rang, and the match ended with Cruz’s goal the difference in Colgan’s 1-0 state championship victory.
