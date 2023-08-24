After going 0-10 in 2021, the Colgan High football program made a positive step forward last year, going 3-7.
“We want to just continue to build off that momentum we had coming out of last year,” said second-year coach Reggie Scott.
Turning the Colgan program around will take time, which is exactly what Scott said when he was hired last year after coming over from Osbourn Park. Scott provided a five-year plan for the program, and believes that the team is now entering the youthful second phase of that plan. “We had 26 seniors in that 2023 graduating class. Now we’ve gotten a little bit younger,” he said.
Last season, Colgan opened by winning its first football game in almost three years. They overwhelmed Osbourn Park 42-12, then slipped past Osbourn 18-13 in week two.
Next came a four-game losing streak, capped off by a 112-16 loss to eventual Class 6 state champion Freedom. The Sharks took care of Hylton 38-0 to improve to 3-4, but lost their last three, which included a 27-21 overtime loss to Woodbridge in week eight.
Although modest, the three-win season is something to build on.
“I knew that we weren’t gonna come winning out the gate, you know. I knew this was gonna be a process,” he said, “So for us to get to three, and we were in a position to win six with some of the games we were in, you see the process working.”
The Sharks’ offense
Colgan’s offense is highlighted by playmakers at the receiver spot in standout senior Tyler Henry and sophomore Avan Fortner.
Henry was a second team all-region selection. He projects as Colgan’s lead receiver alongside Fortner, who also plays defensive back and spent time at an Ohio State University camp this summer.
Scott believes Fortner is an elite athlete that could end up being an even better receiver than corner. “We think he can be a playmaker for us, he has the ability to separate. Now it's just all about continuing to build confidence in his route running and consistency in his hands,” he said.
Sophomore George Hall will start at quarterback. “We like his arm. He’s got the ability to fling the ball around the yard,” Scott said.
At running back, the carries will be shared by a committee of seniors Clifford Brooks, Daniel Gass and Andrew Byrd.
Other standout offensive pieces will be junior offensive tackle Cameron Davis and senior tight end Devyn Smith. Smith has received an offer from Stevenson University (Md.), an NCAA Division III program.
The Colgan defense
The defense is highlighted by senior inside linebacker Ethan Norah, who had 79.5 tackles last season. The coaching staff believes he can be an all-Cardinal District player this season.
The linebacking group also includes sophomore inside linebacker L.J. Richards, who was a full time varsity player as a freshman. Smith also plays outside linebacker; the coaches like his upside and expect him to have a big senior year.
Davis also plays defensive end where he is one of the Sharks’ key edge rushers. Fortner will have a big impact in the secondary.
“We tell our guys, ‘Hey, if you’re gonna be a college ball player you don’t come off the field,'" Scott said. “If you think that you’re the best athlete on the field, you don’t come off.”
Despite the Freedom loss, Scott thinks the Sharks’ defense showed massive improvement. Colgan held four opponents to 13 points or less last year. “Defensively, we’re on pace to do what we need to do,” he said
Can Colgan win more games?
The Sharks open Friday at Lake Braddock. Scott is excited to see his program flash it’s promise. “I think that game is going to provide a lot of learning lessons for us,” he said.
Like several Prince William County teams, Colgan has two Thurday games: Aug. 31 at home against Osbourn and Sept. 14 at Osbourn Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.