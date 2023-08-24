Colgan Football Preview 2023

PHOTO BY DOUG STROUD

Winning three more games in 2022 than they did in 2021, Colgan coach Reggie Scott wants to keep the momentum rolling this season. Pictured is graduated quarterback Ryan Westhoff.
Colgan Football Preview 2023 Offensive Line

PHOTO BY DOUG STROUD

Losing 26 seniors, Colgan will look a lot different in 2023. The offense now features George Hall at QB with Tyler Henry and Avan Fortner at wide receiver.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.