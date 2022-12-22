This year, there is no cheerful holiday music playing, and the shelves aren’t bursting with neatly stacked merchandise at the Bed Bath & Beyond store at the Shops at Stonewall in Gainesville. That’s because the store is closing, and this holiday season will be the location’s last.
Bed Bath & Beyond corporate announced in August that it would close 150 “lower-producing … banner stores” across the country as part of a strategic plan to strengthen its financial position.
At that time, the home goods retailer identified only 56 of the 150 locations. The company also said it planned to cut 20% of jobs across the board to reduce costs, according to a news release.
In recent weeks, the Gainesville location was added to the closure list, the company said in an email to the Prince William Times.
“In support of our current optimization strategy, Bed Bath & Beyond has decided to close the Gainesville location in the coming months,” a company spokesperson said in an email.
Noting that “the decision to close a store is always a difficult one,” the spokesperson said the store has already notified its “valued associates” that the Gainesville store would soon close, the email said.
A sales associate at the Gainesville store said Wednesday that the store's staff hasn’t been told exactly when the store will close its doors for good, but said all signs point to shuttering in March.
The store closing sale has already begun and will “continue over the next few months,” according to the company email. Signs posted in the store this week say “everything must go” and advise that merchandise is marked down 20% to 40% off the lowest ticketed price.
The company said that Bed Bath & Beyond “looks forward to serving area customers at nearby stores in Dulles and Fairfax,” which will remain open, and also online at its website.
Two additional Bed, Bath & Beyond stores in Virginia are slated to close, the Leesburg and Christiansburg retail locations, the release said.
So far, the closures have not impacted the Woodbridge Bed Bath & Beyond, which is located near Potomac Mills at 14101 Crossing Place.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
