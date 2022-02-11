Cleanups return; groups needed for shelter meals

Hooray: Keep Prince William Community Cleanups are back. The first cleanup of 2022 is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 26, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Volunteers will meet at Barron Park, 7625 Aaron Lane, Manassas. Volunteers ages 16 and older are welcome. Those under 16 must volunteer with a responsible adult. Cleanup supplies provided. Get out in the fresh air and help to beautify our community with family and friends. Visit https://bit.ly/3HDlBaY to register. Email abrown@kpwb.org to learn more.
Have fun learning about disaster preparation: Volunteer Prince William is holding an emergency preparedness educational activity called “Disaster Jeopardy” in collaboration with Manassas Park City Library, on Thursday, Feb. 17 at two times, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. The event will be delivered online through Zoom.
Enjoy a fun game and learn crucial information about disaster preparedness. Please visit the library’s Facebook or Instagram pages the day of the event to receive the Zoom link. Questions? Call the library at 703-335-8842 to learn more.
Is your group looking for a volunteer opportunity? The SERVE Shelter has need for groups of five to seven volunteers who can prepare meals during 2022 for the guests staying with them. Meals can be prepared at home for about 60 and dropped off at SERVE in Manassas or can be prepared and served onsite at the shelter. You’ll feel great as you provide the warmth of a nutritious, home-cooked meal for those experiencing homelessness! Please email jrmartinez@nvfs.org for more information.
AFS Intercultural Programs is looking for volunteer host families and liaisons for high school exchange students coming to Virginia from more than 90 countries in August and September. Sharing daily life with a teenager from another country and culture is a rich and rewarding experience and is a wonderful way for you and your family to bring more understanding into the world.
To meet students coming to your area, or to apply to be a volunteer host family, please visit www.afsusa.org/host-family/. You may also complete a hosting interest form and AFS will contact you, www.afsusa.org/host-family/get-started/. Please call 1-800-AFS-INFO (Option #2) for more information.
Do you know someone (adult or child) who has been especially outstanding in supporting the community? You can nominate someone for the Daily Point of Light Award, which honors those who use their hearts, hands and minds strengthen communities and solve problems.
Please visit the Daily Points of Light page at www.pointsoflight.org/dailypointoflight/ to learn more. Visit www.pointsoflight.org to view inspiring stories of Daily Point of Light recipients.
Prince William Soil and Water Conservation District is getting ready for the 2022 Big County Waterway/Wetland Cleanup, scheduled for Saturday, March 5 from 9 a.m. to noon.
If you love a clean environment, this is a great event for you. Come celebrate the county’s first Trash Trap and give a treat to this beautiful scenic site of the Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail. Cleanup supplies provided; boots/waders are recommended. To register, please visit https://www.pwtsc.org/. Email secretary@pwtsc.org to learn more.
Mark your calendar: Prince William Conservation Alliance is holding their annual Free Tree Giveaway on Saturday, March 5, from 10 a.m. to noon at Tackett’s Mill in Lake Ridge.
This is a drive-thru event. The first 250 responders with a ticket will receive two free seedlings for their yard. Please visit https://bit.ly/3umUKMI to register. What a wonderful way to welcome spring.
Independence Empowerment Center (IEC) is still recruiting for their board of directors for a three-year term. Half of the board must include those with disabilities. Board members should have a sincere interest in the ability of individuals with disabilities to lead an independent lifestyle, a strong belief in the role of IEC in the community and a willingness to advocate on behalf of a specific service population. Call Dr. Lopez at 703-257-5400, ext. 117 for more information.
Medical Reserve Corps: Support your local health department and your community during a public health emergency. Volunteers are needed to support several missions, including public health education and outreach, disease investigation, vaccine clinics, and more. Medical experience is not required; they have roles for everyone.
Bilingual volunteers are especially needed. Volunteers must be 18, complete minimum training and pass a state background check to serve. Fill out an application at vamrc.org. Questions? Email Amy at princewilliam@vamrc.org for more information.
If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703-369-5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org.
Thanks so much for all you do in our community.
