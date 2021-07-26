City of Manassas to hold its first graduation for participants in new, free GED program

The City of Manassas will hold a graduation ceremony this week for the first 34 Manassas residents who successfully completed their General Education Development certificate with help from a new city program.
A first-of-its-kind initiative, the GRADUATE program is a partnership of the Manassas Economic Development Department and SkillSource Group, Inc. The program offers free training and testing for adults seeking a high-school equivalency and is paid for through a combination of city, state and federal funds, according to a City of Manassas news release.
The first graduation ceremony is set for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, at Harris Pavilion in Old Town Manassas.
“I’m so proud of our graduates and want to offer my congratulations,” Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger said in the release. “I also want to commend the city and its partners for developing this outstanding program. Education is one of the keys to success and future earning potential, and we want to ensure all Manassas residents have the full opportunity to participate in our thriving local economy.”
The GRADUATE program is free to adult residents of Manassas and covers enrollment, course materials, a mix of virtual and live instruction and exam fees. Also included are free tutoring and mentoring, as well as $250 in gift certificates to participating Manassas restaurants and retailers.
By paying all expenses and incentivizing people lacking a high school diploma or GED, the city hopes its residents will take advantage of the free program to re-tool and be better prepared for the high-skilled jobs being created in the city, the release said.
The GRADUATE program is part of the city’s five-year strategic plan, dubbed “Manassas 2025,” which aims to increase the percentage of working-age adults who have a high school diploma or an equivalency certificate.
For more information about the GRADUATE Manassas program, or to register, visit https://vcwnorthern.com/graduate/.
