Candidates for City of Manassas School Board race

Six candidates vying for three seats on the City of Manassas School Board. They include incumbent Vice Chair Lisa Stevens, who is running for a second term, and current board members Jill Spall and Alex Iqbal, who have been serving on the board as appointed members.

 Submitted
Photo_News_Manassas School Board race_Sara Brescia.png

Sara J. Brescia
Photo_News_Manassas School Board race_Sam Gross.jpeg

Sam Gross
Alex Iqbal City of manassas school board

Alex Iqbal
Photo_News_Manassas School Board race_Mel Kent.jpg

Mel Kent
Photo_News_Manassas School Board race_Jill Spall.jpg

Jill Spall
Photo_News_Manassas School Board race_Stevens.JPG
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.