Six candidates – including one incumbent, two who were appointed in the last year and three newcomers – are competing for three seats on the Manassas City School Board this November.
Although county and state elections won’t happen until 2023, the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, as well as Prince William County’s four towns, will hold elections this fall as a result of local efforts and a state law change pushing town elections to the fall of even years. Town elections were previously held in the spring.
The City of Manassas school board is comprised of seven at-large members elected by all registered voters. School board members serve staggered four-year terms, so there is an election to fill either three or four seats every two years.
Current School Board Vice Chair Lisa Anne Stevens is the only elected incumbent on the Nov. 8 ballot. She was first elected in 2019.
Two other current board members who were appointed to the school board are vying to keep their seats. Jill Spall was appointed in October 2021 to fill in for Sanford S. Williams, who resigned to move to California. Abraham “Alex” Iqbal was appointed to the board in January to fill the seat vacated by Tim Demeria, who resigned when he was elected the city’s commissioner of revenue last fall.
The remaining seats, held by Board Chair Suzanne Seaberg and members Christina Brooks, Carl Hollingsworth and Robyn Williams, won’t be up for re-election until 2024.
The school board election is non-partisan, meaning political parties cannot nominate candidates to fill the seats. Candidates are often endorsed by a political party, however, and Stevens, Spall and Iqbal have all been endorsed by the Manassas and Manassas Park Democratic Committee. The slate is running on a platform of continuing progress toward helping students recover from pandemic learning loss and building on student success.
Three newcomers – Samuel Gross, Melony “Mel” Kent and Sara Brescia – say they also want to address pandemic learning loss as well as what they see as a lack of transparency on the board and a need to increase parent engagement in schools.
Gross and Kent have been campaigning alongside GOP candidates and recently appeared together as a slate on a talk show on conservative radio station WMAL 105.9.
Brescia said she is expecting an endorsement from the local GOP committee.
“Once it was clear that the local Democratic Party would be supporting the incumbents, I began having conversations with the Manassas Republican Party with regards to an endorsement. I anticipate an endorsement at a future time,” Brescia said.
Sara J. Brescia
Newcomer Sara Brescia, 35, is a paralegal and a mother of two young children who will soon attend City of Manassas schools. She said she has experience working in public education with at-risk students and serves on the board of Alpha-Bet Cooperative Preschool in Manassas.
If elected, Brescia said she’ll focus on “raising student academic and behavioral expectations” and “restoring confidence in our school system and broadening its appeal to our entire community.”
“I want to prompt a discussion on how to improve the system’s performance and reputation and enhance communitywide buy-in,” Brescia said, adding: “I believe weakened academic and behavioral standards have contributed to sliding test scores, which in turn harm the school system’s reputation and lead to community disengagement.”
Brescia said she and her family “love living in Manassas” but she said she is concerned that “our schools are not performing as well as they should be.”
“Many families feel forced to move out of the city or choose alternative schooling options,” Brescia said. “A strong public school system is one where the whole community sees it as a viable option. Unfortunately, that is not currently the case.”
If elected, Brescia said she “would refocus on core academic performance and also work to proactively engage and cultivate relationships with area preschools and families of prospective students.”
“Resource and policy decisions need to prioritize learning loss, putting aside things that are either distractions or of limited importance to the schools’ mission,” she said.
Samuel S. Gross
Newcomer Samuel Gross, 41, is a U.S. Marine Corps vet with a Ph.D. in mathematics and cryptography. Gross is a senior cryptographer at Noblis, Inc. in Reston, where he conducts research for federal clients.
Gross is also an adjunct professor of mathematics at Northern Virginia Community College and previously taught at Bloomsburg University in Pennsylvania and Rocky Mountain College in Montana. Gross said he has more than 16 years of experience in education that includes “classroom instruction, curriculum review and K-12 teacher education.”
Gross said he has “a passion for teaching the next generation of scientists.”
Gross has lived in the City of Manassas with his family since 2015 and has two young children who attend Manassas schools. If elected, he said he “will work to return our board’s focus back to our children.”
“After watching my kids’ education slip away during full-time virtual learning, and the lack of effective response from our leaders, I decided to make a difference for our kids and for us all,” Gross said.
Gross further said he wants to be a “positive change for our schools” and will focus on “the key issues of budget efficiency, academic integrity, effective oversight and transparency in our schools.”
Abraham A. "Alex" Iqbal
Alex Iqbal, 23, was appointed to the City of Manassas School Board in January 2022 and serves on the academics and personnel subcommittees and the gifted and talented advisory board. He is the youngest person ever to serve on the board.
Iqbal, a Manassas native, attended Osbourn High School as well as the Governor’s School @ Innovation Park. He has a bachelor’s in computer science and mathematics from Virginia Tech and works as a process engineer in the photolithography department at Micron.
Iqbal said his goal on the school board is “to provide the most opportunity to our students” and “best prepare our students for their post-graduation life -- whether that be pursuing higher education or joining the workforce.”
“Building trust in our community between schools and families [is] conducive to student engagement and growth,” he added.
“I view a quality education as a potential means to escape poverty and dysfunctional family situations, which is the stark reality for many of our students,” he said.
Students should feel “excited about attending school,” Iqbal said, adding: “My aim is for students to feel empowered and take ownership over their education in Manassas City Public Schools to excel at their chosen pursuits.”
Iqbal said he thinks his age is a benefit to the board and hopes that “someone even younger than me will serve one day. It’s crucial that the board has a perspective closer to the students.”
Iqbal volunteers as the webmaster for the Friends of the Manassas City Library Board. He said he has a love of music, which was sparked when he was a fifth-grade orchestra student and plays music at library book sales events.
Melony M. "Mel" Kent
Newcomer Mel Kent, 33, has worked in customer service for 15 years and is attending Northern Virginia Community College with plans to transfer to George Mason University to study meteorology.
Kent said she is running because her child was affected by extended school closures due to the pandemic and wants to address “learning loss in our community.”
If elected, Kent said one of her top priorities will be to “make sure our schools are focused on getting our children back up to speed in the places that matter: reading, writing and mathematics.”
“Our kids need these foundational building blocks to succeed, and I will strive to make sure we're getting back to the basics,” she said.
Kent said she would focus on “transparency in all things.”
“Citizens have a right to know how their tax dollars are being spent in the budget, and parents have a right to know what their children are being taught,” she said.
Kent said she wants to ensure “parents feel heard, while also making sure our teachers feel supported in educating our children.”
Kent volunteers on the Manassas beautification committee, the Bee City subcommittee and serves on the board of Keep Manassas Beautiful. She is also the vice president of the Bristoe Station Homeowners’ Association.
Jill M. Spall
Jill Spall, 54, was appointed to the City of Manassas School Board in October 2021 and serves as chair of the board’s educational support committee and as liaison to the Washington Area Boards of Education.
Spall has a bachelor’s degree in communications with a minor in psychology from Virginia Tech. She and her husband own a contracting business in Manassas. Their children are graduates of Osbourn High School.
Spall says she wants to continue to prioritize “student growth and safety” as well as “attracting and retaining a happy and engaged workforce.”
“Teachers are the backbone of our entire structure, and their mental health, pay and opportunities for input are major components to positive outcomes,” she said.
Spall also stressed the importance of social and emotional learning initiatives as well as the school board’s decision to maintain free school meals for all students. Although school meals had been free during the pandemic, funding for the program expired over the summer and has not been renewed by federal lawmakers.
“On-time graduation rates and high SOL scores are only enhanced when we meet children where they are with social and emotional learning in addition to math and reading standards,” Spall said, adding: “I believe that our school board decisions to keep meals free for the coming year, add parent liaisons … and offer abundant extracurricular experiences to kids after school are directly related to the more common goals everyone has of high-performing schools.”
Spall said she volunteered extensively in booster and parent-teacher groups before being appointed to the school board. In 2010, she founded the city school division’s “Backpack Attack Program,” which provides healthy weekend meals for students. The program expanded district wide over a decade and “brought our community together in unique ways that benefited many children,” she said.
Spall also volunteers on the Manassas Cemetery Committee, the Friends of Manassas City Library and on alumni associations.
Lisa Anne Stevens
Incumbent Lisa Stevens is vying for a second term on the school board and currently serves as its vice chair. She has lived in Manassas with her family since 1993. Her three oldest children graduated from Osbourn High School and her youngest attends Haydon Elementary.
She works as a middle school special education teacher in Prince William County schools and holds a bachelor’s degree in individualized studies with a concentration in special education psychology and a master’s degree in educational psychology.
If re-elected, Stevens said she will continue to “emphasize student engagement, growth and academic success.”
“It is our duty to support all of our students and their families within our school and community to ensure they have the greatest opportunity to succeed,” she said.
Stevens said she will also prioritize student and staff wellbeing and safety. She said she will continue to work to ensure the physical safety of students and staff in school buildings as well as promote “proactive strategies that support the emotional and social well-being of all our students.”
Stevens was the director of the school-age childcare program at All Saints Catholic School for 18 years. She has volunteered with the Stonewall Park Swim Team for 22 years and is a member of the Prince William County Crochet Guild.
Early voting begins for the Nov. 8 election begins on Sept. 23 and continues through Nov. 5. Election day is Nov. 8 and for the first time in Virginia, voters can register to vote in person at their voting locations on Election Day.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
