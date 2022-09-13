City of Manassas residents should hold off on paying their personal property tax bills. That’s because new, lower bills – with an extended due date – will soon be on their way.
The Manassas City Council voted unanimously Monday night to reduce the assessments on used cars and trucks by 15% while also extending the due date for the tax payments until Wednesday, Oct. 26. The adjustments were made because used-vehicle assessments came in even higher than anticipated, resulting in projected tax revenues that came in about $2 million over the city’s initial estimate. The city will send out the revised tax bills in the next few days.
“The high personal property tax bills hit the residents hard,” said City Commissioner of Revenue Tim Demeria during the city council’s Sept. 12 meeting. “Because it went up about $2 million more than we anticipated, so did the individual tax bills.”
After hearing from disgruntled residents, the city council directed staff to look for options to reduce the personal property taxes and return the $2 million overage back to the residents, Demeria said.
In Virginia, personal property tax rates are set by local governing bodies during budget season every spring. In May, the city council voted to maintain the personal property tax rate of $3.60 per $100 in valuation with the expectation that rising used car values would raise an additional $1.8 million in tax revenue. The city decided to use the $1.8 million in personal property tax revenue to offset a 3-cent reduction in the city’s real estate tax rate, which was approved as part of the fiscal year 2023 budget.
“Basically, we reduced the [real estate] tax rate in lieu of reducing the personal property tax rate,” City Manager W. Patrick Pate said last May when the council set the rates and passed the city’s $271.6 million operating budget for the current fiscal year, which began July 1.
At the city council’s Sept. 13 meeting, Demeria explained that the city’s $3.60 personal property tax rate was already “one of the lowest in Northern Virginia,” so using the increased personal property tax revenue to “lower the real estate tax by 3 cents made all the sense in the world until the [personal property tax] bills dropped.”
“The personal property tax situation started when the values of vehicles skyrocketed. The values were -- and are -- so high because of the lack of new car availability, and used cars became more attractive and more expensive,” Demeria said.
Demeria’s office began tracking used car values in January 2022 and in April his “best estimation” was that used car values would increase by at least 23%, Demeria said.
“I was off by about 7%. They increased even more than we anticipated,” he said.
The city advised that residents who have already paid their personal property tax bills will receive a credit on their accounts, and after Oct. 26, they will receive a refund if their payments exceed the amount of the new, lower bills. If the difference is less than $5, the credit will remain on their account.
Residents may contact the city treasurer’s office with questions at 844-278-9120.
